Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferrari has revealed the interior and interface of its first fully-electric sports car, the Ferrari Luce, placing the spotlight firmly on a design collaboration led by Sir Jony Ive – the designer best known for shaping Apple’s most iconic products, including the iPhone.

The announcement confirms that the cabin, interface and overall user experience of the Ferrari Luce have been developed in close collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Sir Ive alongside fellow designer Marc Newson. Ferrari says the partnership has been in place for five years, with LoveFrom involved across every dimension of the new car’s design.

open image in gallery The Ferrari Luce clock and graphics show the Apple design inspiration ( Ferrari )

The reveal represents the second phase of Ferrari’s launch plan for its first electric model. The technology underpinning the car was shown in October 2025 at Ferrari’s e-building in Maranello, while the final phase, including the exterior design, is scheduled to take place in Italy in May 2026.

Ferrari confirmed that the name Luce, meaning ‘light’ or ‘illumination’ in Italian, introduces a new naming strategy for the brand as it enters the electric era. The company describes the name as expressing a broader philosophy tied to clarity, simplicity and future-facing design.

The interior design reflects design principles long associated with Ive’s work at Apple – there are hints of iPad on the infotainment screen and the digital instrument binnacle, as well as the details to the switchgear and on-screen graphics. Ferrari describes a cabin defined by simplicity, clarity and carefully considered interaction. The space is conceived as a single, clean volume, with forms simplified and rationalised to reduce visual clutter and focus attention on driving.

open image in gallery The retro-inspired steering wheel of the Ferrari Luce features beautifully designed, very modern switchgear ( Ferrari )

Ferrari says hardware and software were developed together, so the physical architecture and digital interface behave as one cohesive system. Core elements such as the driver binnacle, control panel and central console are self-contained and clearly organised around inputs and outputs, mirroring the structured, intuitive layouts seen in consumer technology.

In contrast to the touchscreen-heavy approach adopted by many electric cars, Ferrari says the Luce interior places a strong emphasis on tactility. Precision-engineered mechanical buttons, dials and switches are combined with multifunctional digital displays, with many controls designed to be operated by feel alone. The interface draws inspiration from classic sports cars and Formula One single-seaters, while applying a contemporary, technology-led design language.

LoveFrom worked alongside Ferrari’s Styling Centre, led by Flavio Manzoni, to translate its design direction into a production-ready interior. Ferrari says the collaboration ensured that the design met functional targets, packaging constraints and homologation requirements, while preserving the original intent behind the concept.

Materials and manufacturing processes form a central part of the design story. Ferrari says aluminium was selected for its precision-machining qualities, with interior components made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium alloy. These parts are CNC-machined from solid billets and finished using anodisation processes designed to enhance durability and surface quality.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Glass plays a prominent role throughout the cabin, with Ferrari using Corning Gorilla Glass for displays, controls and the central console. The brand says the material was chosen for its scratch resistance, clarity and longevity, aligning with a design approach focused on durability as well as aesthetics.

open image in gallery Even the gear selector in the Ferrari Luce has had a Jonny Ive makeover ( Ferrari )

One of the most distinctive features of the interior is the start-up sequence, centred around a physical key designed as a tactile object. Made from Gorilla Glass, the key features an E Ink display that only consumes power during colour changes, which Ferrari says marks an automotive first. When inserted into its dock on the central console, the key triggers a choreographed lighting sequence across the binnacle and control panel.

The steering wheel also reflects the design-led approach. Ferrari says it reinterprets classic three-spoke designs from the 1950s and 1960s, using exposed aluminium construction and simplified forms. Manufactured from recycled aluminium, the steering wheel weighs 400 grams less than a standard Ferrari wheel and features controls arranged into two analogue modules inspired by Formula One layouts.

Ferrari says the interior of the Luce offers a first tangible insight into how the brand, working with Sir Ive and LoveFrom, is rethinking the driving environment for its electric future, ahead of the full exterior reveal later this year.