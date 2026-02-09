The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
This new Skoda is Epiq by name and almost epic by nature
Skoda’s most affordable EV yet mixes compact dimensions with clever packaging, solid range and familiar practicality
The Skoda Epiq is a small electric SUV with a clear aim: it’s designed to be the brand’s most affordable all-electric model. The car sits below the Elroq and Enyaq, while offering a genuine alternative to small petrol-powered crossovers such as the Kamiq.
In size and intent, it lands in a sweet spot that has proved hugely popular in recent years: compact enough to be easy in town, but tall and practical enough to work as an everyday family car.
In the metal, the Epiq immediately feels like a sensible, well-judged size. Its proportions are reminiscent of the Audi Q2, making it easy to park and place on the road, helped further by good all-round visibility through deep side windows and a usable rear window.
The squarish shape also pays dividends when manoeuvring, and Skoda backs this up with plenty of parking aids, including advanced self-parking technology.
This is also the first production from Skoda to fully embrace the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. Even under camouflage, the Epiq looks chunky and confident, with details such as T-shaped LED lights front and rear all set to become a Skoda signature. Aerodynamics have clearly been prioritised, too, with a quoted drag coefficient of 0.275. Full details will be revealed when the covers come off later this year.
Skoda positions the Epiq as a direct electric counterpart to the Kamiq, with pricing in many markets expected to be broadly comparable. That makes it a key part of the brand’s plan to make electric cars feel like a natural, affordable choice rather than a pricey step-up. Keen to know more? Keep reading for my full, honest review.
How I tested
My drive of a very early Skoda Epiq was on the streets and motorways in and around the pretty Portuguese city of Porto. The tight cobbled streets gave the car’s suspension a good test, while I made sure I drove on a wide variety of town streets, country roads and motorways. And, of course, I tested the space in the front, back and boot of the car. I also looked at essentials like access and visibility. A full test of the infotainment will follow with the car’s official launch later this year.
The verdict: Skoda Epiq
The Skoda Epiq feels like another winner for Skoda. It’s compact, easy to drive and park, and packed with the kind of thoughtful storage and usability features Skoda buyers expect. While it does not offer class-leading rear space or a standout infotainment system, it balances comfort, agility and practicality in a way that suits everyday use. As an affordable entry point into electric motoring, it fits neatly into Skoda’s range and should appeal to buyers who want an EV that simply gets on with the job.
Skoda Epiq rivals
FAQs
How long does it take to charge?
The longest-range version of the Epiq is claimed to travel up to around 272 miles on a full charge under WLTP testing, with smaller-battery versions offering less. DC charging peaks at 125kW on the most powerful version, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in a little over 20 minutes, while all models support 11kW AC charging at home or on public posts.
How much does it cost – is it worth it?
Official pricing is some way off yet, but Skoda is hinting at price parity with the petrol Skoda Kamiq. This means a starting price of around £25,000 going up to well over £30,000 for the Epiq 55 in its highest trim level.
Does Skoda replace batteries for free?
Like most manufacturers, Skoda covers its EV batteries with a warranty that lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. If the battery fails, or its capacity falls by an unreasonable amount in that time, it will be replaced.
