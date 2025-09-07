New Skoda Epiq is a small SUV with the spirit of the Skoda Yeti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skoda is back with a bang in the small SUV space – and it’s gone electric. The new Epiq show car previews what will become the Czech brand’s most affordable EV to date, promising funky looks, clever packaging and a range of up to 264 miles – all for around £26,000 when it launches in 2026.

The Epiq is Skoda’s first car to fully embrace the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, delivering a bold, boxy shape that – in profile – is more than a little reminiscent of the much-loved Skoda Yeti. Measuring just over 4.1 metres in length, the Epiq is compact on the outside but promises to be seriously roomy inside, with space for five and a decent 475-litre boot.

open image in gallery The boxy proportions of the Skoda Epiq are similar to the legendary Skoda Yeti small SUV ( Skoda )

At its core, the Epiq is designed to be a practical, no-nonsense urban SUV – but one that’s fully electric and future-facing. It made its debut at the Volkswagen Group media workshop ahead of the Munich Motor Show, joining other small EVs from VW and Cupra as part of the Group’s new Electric Urban Car Family.

Although it’s labelled a show car for now, Skoda says the production version of the Epiq will remain close to what’s been revealed. It’s built on the same all-electric platform as the Volkswagen ID.2 and Cupra Raval and is expected to feature front-wheel drive and a usable range of around 264 miles on a single charge – plenty for a week’s worth of commuting for most people or a weekend away.

But it’s the price that’s arguably the most eye-catching. Skoda is targeting a starting figure close to that of its petrol-powered Kamiq, meaning around £26,000 in the UK. That would place it among the most affordable electric SUVs on the market – and give it a unique edge with that Yeti-style upright stance and trademark ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions.

open image in gallery The new Epiq is the first Skoda to fully embrace the company's Modern Solid design language ( Skoda )

From the outside, the Epiq sets a new tone for Skoda design. There’s no traditional grille – instead, a black ‘Tech-Deck Face’ flanked by distinctive T-shaped LED lights dominates the front end.

A pronounced ‘tornado line’ runs down the flanks, visually separating the glassy upper cabin from the chunkier body below and giving the car a confident, planted stance. A robust front bumper, matt Cashmere paint and grey accents finish off the rugged aesthetic.

Inside, it’s all about functionality. The minimalist interior houses plenty of traditional Skoda ‘Simply Clever’ touches, including wireless phone charging, configurable compartments, physical buttons, haptic scroll wheels and loads of family-friendly storage. The brand’s Mobile First approach is evident throughout, with a stripped-back digital experience that still feels intuitive and connected.

When production begins in 2026, the Skoda Epiq will be manufactured at Volkswagen’s Navarra plant in Spain, alongside its VW and Cupra siblings. It’s all part of the wider Group strategy to bring affordable EVs to the masses – what VW calls the “democratisation of e-mobility”.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Skoda’s take will appeal to buyers looking for something both functional and characterful – and with prices likely to start around £26k, it sits right in the target market where a modern-day Skoda Yeti would sit. The Epiq should go on sale in the UK towards the end of 2026.