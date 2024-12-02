SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

British car brand Jaguar is promising that its new electric cars will be a copy of nothing, starting with the unveil of a concept version previewing its new cars to be unveiled at a lavish event at Miami Art Week.

The car company is using the unusual setting of Art Week as part of the rebranding job already underway, previewed by a teaser image, the reveal of the new Jaguar logo and a much-criticised 30 second teaser advert that has highlighted phrases such as ‘delete ordinary’, ‘live vivid’, ‘create exuberant’ and ‘copy nothing’. The Jaguar leaper, though, will be retained in a redesigned form.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s ‘copy nothing’ 30-second teaser advert has been widely criticised ( Jaguar/X )

Although the Design Vision concept car will be unveiled on December 2, we won’t see the first production car unveiled until late 2025, with that car going on sale about a year later towards the end of 2026 and it’s expected to be a four-door GT.

So far, all we know about the production car is its rough shape, previewed by a camouflaged prototype that has been spotted tested in the UK. It reveals a car with a long, low bonnet, a wide, square front end and a sleek, sloping roofline with what appears to be no rear window.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s new all-electric luxury car has been spotted testing in the UK ( Jaguar )

Jaguar is targeting a range of over 400 miles from its new EVs with super-fast charging, too.

At the event in Miami, Jaguar will be presenting the concept in a carefully curated space along with art work that also fits in with the ‘exuberant’ new Jaguar brand work. It’s expected that the car will be revealed by Jaguar chief creative officer Gerry McGovern, the man also responsible for the look of the latest Range Rover and Defender models from JLR.

The new electric cars will push Jaguar into a new luxury market, rivalling Bentley and Aston Martin. Previously Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover has told us that the cars are likely to start at just below £100,000, but with the average selling price expected to be well into six figures. However, with none of the old-model Jaguars on sale anymore, he admitted that there would be tough times ahead for retailers who will not have any new models to sell for the best part of two years – and even then, it will only just be one model.

The official Jaguar teaser image reveals part of what looks like the rear of the Design Vision concept car, confirming that it will have no rear window, but that it is expected to rely on HD cameras sending a feed to screens inside the car. The parallel lines are also expected to be a design feature seen throughout the car, called a Strikethrough, that could even hide the rear lights.

Following the reveal of Jaguar’s first new, all-electric GT next year, we expect two other models to complete the range - an SUV and a more traditional sporting coupé model.