The mighty Grand Cherokee is Jeep’s long-standing flagship model and it has scooped more awards than any other SUV in history. So, you would expect it to get top marks when put through its paces. However, with the latest fifth-generation vehicle boasting a whopping £80k-plus price-tag and with a few other niggles, we felt there was definitely some room for improvement.

Customers can pick between two very well-equipped trims called Limited and Summit Reserve, as tested, with just the single plug-in hybrid powertrain option featuring a 2.0-litre petrol engine and 17.3kWh battery pack. The EV-only range is not that inspiring at just 30 miles on the Limited version increasing to 32 miles on Summit Reserve models. But it is worth remembering this is no ordinary SUV. It can wade across rivers, climb steep hillsides and tow a caravan across boggy ground without missing a beat.

However, the majority of drivers will spend very little time behind the wheel of the Grand Cherokee clambering across rocks or traversing flowing streams and rivers. Instead, you’ll likely see the huge SUV on the dreaded school run or parked up in a supermarket. And that’s where the issues start to emerge. It’s very big to park, not that refined to drive and feels heavy on the road too.

How I tested

I tested the latest generation Jeep Grand Cherokee on a varied road route, but also experienced time behind the wheel when it was faced with a demanding off-road course, where it felt right at home. As did we.

Remember to look for two parking bays – it's that big

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a four cylinder, turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine that works alongside a 17.3kWh battery and two high voltage electric motors to deliver 380hp and 637Nm of torque. Those numbers translate into fairly impressive performance figures for a family SUV that can easily tow a full-sized caravan weighing up to 2.3 tonnes. It can complete the 0-62mph dash in just 6.3 seconds and maxes out at 130mph.

When fully charged, the Summit Reserve version can deliver a combined EV-only range of 32 miles between charges (it’s slightly less on the Limited model), which isn’t particularly impressive, but will probably cope with the average daily commute. And there is always the petrol engine to fall back on when needed. Charging is simple enough as the car’s 17.3kWh battery can be fully charged using a 7.4kW home wallbox in about four hours or, alternatively, in one hour, 40 minutes via a public charger.

When it comes to performance, the acceleration through the eight-speed automatic gearbox is swift and smooth with plenty of instant zip to overtake slower-moving traffic. The road holding is confident through tight bends, but the Grand Cherokee does feel very wide on narrower lanes. It’s a very happy motorway cruiser and deceptively agile in busier town centres, where the elevated seating and good all-round visibility are plus points. But remember to look for two parking bays in order to park – it’s that big!

open image in gallery The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a dominating presence in any setting ( Jeep )

The vehicle has Selec-Terrain traction with five modes called Auto and Sport for road driving and, for more challenging driving conditions, Snow, Sand/Mud and Rock. Additionally, there are settings called Hybrid, Electric and eSave that adjust the powertrain set-up. Hybrid is the default mode blending the engine and motors for the best outcome, Electric is pretty self-explanatory while eSave allows you to save the battery range and even capture extra energy thanks to the regenerative braking set-up.

Refinement levels could be better though on a car carrying an £80k-plus price-tag. There is quite a lot of wind and tyre noise, especially at higher speeds. And while the steering offers bundles of feel at lower speeds it seems to get a bit light as you pick up the pace, which is a little unnerving.

But, this vehicle is brilliant off-road and will take on any challenge thrown in its path. It can wade through water up to 600mm deep, has 275mm ground clearance and can lean at death-defying angles. As well as the off-road-specific drive modes, there are 4WD low gear ratios, alongside clever traction settings to deliver torque to whatever wheels need it most. This SUV is ready for any of Mother Nature’s sudden and unexpected mood swings, not matter how severe.

open image in gallery The interior is high-end, with Palermo leather upholstery ( Jeep )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is billed as a full-size family SUV with room for five occupants, and it most definitely ticks all the right boxes on that count, provided you don’t need seven seats, of course. The interior is high-end with Palermo leather upholstery featuring smart double diamond stitching. Expect to find real open-pore walnut accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and 4Zone climate control. On the downside, there is a lot of piano black trim that looks smart enough, but shows fingerprint smudges and also causes some reflective glare issues.

The interior has ample room for five adults with back seat passengers benefiting from their own climate control settings. The boot has a powered tailgate and can swallow 520 litres of goodies, increasing to 2,004 litres with the rear seats dropped flat. The tailgate can also be opened by waving your foot beneath the bumper, provided you have the keys close-by. This is really handy if you’re approaching the car laden down with shopping bags. Additionally, there is a glovebox, central cubby, door bins with bottle sections, front and rear cup holders, seat back pockets, some trays and a wireless charging port.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

open image in gallery All the seat heating and ventilation settings you could wish for ( Jeep )

It's fair to say there are more screens inside the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee than at your local Odeon with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25in customisable instrument cluster, a 10.25in interactive passenger screen, plus a 10.0in head-up display. And there is a wealth of tech to explore too, including a 19-speaker premium sound system, sat nav, full smartphone connectivity and an Alexa voice assistant. Now, where’s that popcorn?

The powered front seats feature a massage function and there are all the seat heating and ventilation settings you could wish for. So, lots and lots of creature comforts then, but unfortunately for Jeep some rivals out there have superior fixtures, fittings and more advanced technology.

On the plus side, the latest Grand Cherokee has a new Night Vision camera that can detect pedestrians and animals in the dark, alongside a new 360-degree surround-view camera set-up with front and rear washers. This is really beneficial when squeezing the 4.9-metre long SUV into a parking bay.

Prices and running costs

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has seen quite a price hike over the years and has now reached premium car territory. The Limited model costs £72,414, while our test car in range-topping Summit Reserve trim was £85,914. The good news is that it came fully loaded as standard so there was no need to factor in any expensive optional extras.

open image in gallery Sadly, the carbon emissions rating is beaten by competitors ( Jeep )

The day-to-day running costs look amazing on paper, but in order to see the official fuel efficiency figure of 97.4mpg, you would need to charge the battery regularly and maximise the EV-only mileage.

With business drivers in mind, the carbon emissions figure of 65g/km would result in a Benefit in Kind rating of 19 per cent, which again is beaten by competitors. Taxing the car will cost £130 for the first year, increasing to the standard fee of £195 after 12 months. But there is more bad news - because the Grand Cherokee costs in excess of £40k owners will need to pay an Expensive Car Tax for five years. This is set at £425 (for now) and would apply from years two to six.

For peace of mind, the Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with a three-year standard warranty with battery cover extended to eight years or 100,000 miles.

Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Grand Cherokee’s 17.3kWh battery can be fully charged via a home wallbox in about four hours, or in one hour, 40 minutes if using a public charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Both the Grand Cherokee trims are pricey with the limited model costing £72,414 and the Summit Reserve that we tested, increasing to £85,914. You do get a great deal of kit as standard, but at these prices, it’s approaching the real premium carmakers costings so will need to compete with the likes of Land Rover, BMW and Mercedes for sales.

Does Jeep replace batteries for free?

There’s a standard three-year warranty for the vehicle, increasing to eight years or 100,000 miles for the battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

Verdict

For someone who enjoys every minute of off-roading experiences, the chance to put the highly acclaimed Jeep Grand Cherokee to the test was greeted with huge enthusiasm. And it lived up to high expectations, only to be let down a little by its on-road manners.