The electric 4x4 world has been waiting for something properly rugged – and now Jeep believes it has the answer. The car maker has pulled the covers off the all-new 2026 Jeep Recon, its first fully electric Trail Rated SUV and a model that stays true to Jeep’s go-anywhere heritage while taking a bold step into its all-electric future.

The Recon will begin production early next year, launching first in the US and Canada before rolling out to the rest of the world, including the UK. The Recon promises a traditional Jeep attitude reinvented for a battery-powered era. The numbers are certainly attention-grabbing: 642bhp, 840Nm of instant torque and 0-60mph in as little as 3.6 seconds. Range is estimated at up to 250 miles. As Jeep puts it, the Recon “delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability in a fully electrified package”.

Jeep has gone to impressive lengths to ensure its first electric Trail Rated model lives up to the badge. It comes with standard all-electric four-wheel drive and the familiar Selec-Terrain traction system, offering five modes including a dedicated Rock mode for the Moab trim – a specification that will be offered exclusively in the US and Canada.

The Moab variant features a 15:1 rear final drive ratio for extreme torque multiplication to help it crawl over tougher surfaces, and the front axle can disconnect for improved efficiency on the road.

The Recon is no lightweight pretender – Jeep quotes off-road stats including 9.4 inches of ground clearance, a 34-degree approach angle, a 34.5-degree departure angle and a 23.5-degree breakover. Low-speed hill control systems and locking differentials reinforce its status as a proper adventure machine with an electric twist.

Design-wise, the Recon mixes unmistakable Jeep DNA with a modern EV aesthetic. There’s the upright nose, seven-slot grille – now illuminated by LEDs – and chunky proportions that feel instantly familiar. It also leans heavily into Jeep’s open-air identity, offering removable doors, rear quarter glass and swing gate glass, plus a choice of a dual-pane sunroof or the Sky One-Touch Power Top. Crucially, no tools are required to strip back the cabin for maximum fresh-air fun.

Inside, Jeep has gone big on both practicality and innovation. The brand says the Recon’s cabin blends rugged materials with clever storage solutions and more than 170 standard safety and security features. There’s a horizontal dash design with a passenger grab handle, an accessory rail for cameras and devices, modular door panels with removable straps and a two-tier centre console with generous storage. With the rear seats folded, you get 1,866 litres of cargo space, backed up by an 85-litre front trunk.

Technology takes a major step forward, too. The Recon introduces more than 26 inches of combined screen space, including a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.5-inch horizontal touchscreen – the largest single display ever fitted to a Jeep. It runs the latest Uconnect 5 system and features digital HVAC controls, improved mapping, camera views, Amazon Alexa and Jeep’s own Trails Offroad app with pitch and roll data. EV-specific pages offer live insights into charge state and route planning via TomTom’s Dynamic Range Mapping.

The premium Alpine audio system has been redesigned so its speakers sit beneath the seats, ensuring the soundtrack isn’t lost when the doors come off.

Jeep CEO, Bob Broderdorf, said, “The 2026 Jeep Recon is a bold step forward for the brand, an all-electric SUV that stays true to our core values of freedom, adventure and capability. It’s trail-rated, purpose-built and ready to take Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect. With the Jeep Recon, we’re proving that electrification isn’t just compatible with off-road excellence, it can elevate it.”