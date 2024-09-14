SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is a dedicated electric car with no direct petrol-powered equivalent. This has helped the firm optimise it to be an ultra-efficient EV with a long range and plenty of relevant onboard tech to make life easier. The clever infotainment system is particularly impressive, thanks to its connected functionality and ‘self-learning’ personalisation features.

With a range of over 430 miles in its longest-range configuration, the EQE stands clear of many key rivals. This excellent range is great news for the high mileage company car (or salary sacrifice) drivers Mercedes-Benz may be looking to attract. Low noise levels and plenty of comfort will make the miles pass by effortlessly – particularly if you go for the top-spec Burmester stereo.

There are niggles, such as the sleek roofline eating into headroom, the small boot and a few iffy quality areas inside. But overall, this is an impressive executive electric car that performs in the fuss-free way you’d hope from Mercedes-Benz.

How we tested

I have spent several weeks with various Mercedes-Benz EQE models. Each time, I have planned extra-long motorway journeys to put that generous battery range to the test – and each time, I haven’t been disappointed.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is available with a range of battery and motor options, with the EQE 350+ offering the longest range. ( Mercedes-Benz )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Superb range, excellent long-distance comfort, high-tech interior

Superb range, excellent long-distance comfort, high-tech interior Cons: Futuristic appearance is too much for some, practicality could be better, quickly gets expensive

Futuristic appearance is too much for some, practicality could be better, quickly gets expensive Price range: £69,105 to £115,860

£69,105 to £115,860 Battery size: 89kWh, 96kWh

89kWh, 96kWh Maximum claimed range: 431 miles

431 miles Miles per kWh: 3.8

3.8 Maximum charging rate: 170kW

170kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.82

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mercedes-Benz EQE has a 96kWh battery in the most popular EQE 350+ model. This gives a superb range of up to 431 miles – notably ahead of its similarly-priced arch-rival, the BMW i5. This is paired with a 292PS electric motor that serves up 0-62mph performance in a swift 6.5 seconds.

The alternative EQE 500 4Matic has two motors and all-wheel drive. Here, the battery shrinks slightly, to 89kWh, for a range of up to 387 miles. But with 408PS and plenty of traction away from the line, 0-62mph drops to 4.7 seconds. The elite Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ is even faster, with 625PS giving 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, although range drops to 312 miles.

With 170kW DC rapid charging capability, the battery will go from 10 to 80 per cent in around half an hour.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE has fittingly-named ‘comfort’ suspension as standard. This gives a very soft and cushioned ride, very much in keeping with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Steering is very accurate too, although it’s not the most dynamic through the bends. Optional air suspension adds further comfort, and also brings more control.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mercedes-Benz EQE has a futuristic feel inside. You sense this even as you step in, from the low roofline and raked windscreen – taller drivers may feel they sit a bit high. Those in the rear also don’t quite have luxury-grade comfort, as they may feel a touch perched on the rear seat, again with their head quite close to the roof.

With a feature-packed digital driver display and portrait-format centre screen, it all looks very clean and modern – indeed, perhaps too much so for some, with just a scattering of touch-sensitive controls replacing traditional buttons. This includes climate control buttons. The steering wheel controls are particularly fiddly.

Some of the interior also feels a bit lightweight by Mercedes-Benz standards, lacking the quality feel it’s known for. However, the design itself is appealing, particularly as you move up to AMG Line Edition trim, which has some beautiful colour and trim combinations.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE has a 430-litre boot, which is a little on the small size for a car this big. The saloon opening also impacts on practicality. The shape is wider at the rear, and narrows as you move forward, due to intrusion from the bulky boot struts.

The high-def driver display is complemented by a 12.8-inch centre touchscreen of brilliant clarity ( Mercedes-Benz )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is really impressive on the technology front. The HD driver display is complemented by a 12.8-inch centre touchscreen of brilliant clarity. With a little familiarisation, the system is intuitive to use, and it can also be controlled by the left-hand touch-sensitive pad on the steering wheel (if you have the patience of a saint, that is).

The MBUX infotainment system includes plenty of personalisation, and it combines well with the Mercedes-Benz smartphone app. The ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant can be helpful (it learns your voice), and the car will also learn your habits, such as the radio station you always switch to when you drive home from work.

It is even available with the optional Hyperscreen that makes the larger EQS so impressive, although it’s an expensive option.

The regular stereo is fine but the upgraded Burmester sound system is the one to go for if you can. Standard on top-spec AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus, it includes Dolby Atmos immersive 3D audio, played through 15 high-performance speakers.

Prices and running costs

The Mercedes-Benz EQE range opens with the Sport Edition model, at just under £70,000. For an electric car with a 431-mile range, this is very fairly priced, and helps it stand out against the competition. More expensive AMG Line Edition models steadily build up the equipment levels, albeit at a cost. The top-spec Mercedes-AMG 53 4Matic+ is almost £116,000.

The aerodynamically-sleek EQE is pretty efficient for such a large car. This will help you travel for more miles per kWh of electricity – further enhancing the money-saving aspects of EV running costs. Insurance costs may be high though, as all models fall into the top group 50 insurance rating.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE range opens with the Sport Edition model, at just under £70,000. ( Mercedes-Benz )

Mercedes-Benz EQE rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQE will charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes, using a 170kW rapid charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Mercedes-Benz EQE has premium pricing, but the entry-level Sport Edition is nevertheless decent value at under £70k, given its 431-mile range.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

Mercedes-Benz has a very generous battery warranty, that lasts for 155,000 miles, or 10 years from the date registration.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQE

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is a very comfortable and cosseting car that’s great for covering long distances. Its generous range helps you make the most of that, although traditionalists may yearn for a bit more of the famous Mercedes-Benz integrity.