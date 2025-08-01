MG IM6 review: So near, yet so far from the Tesla Model Y

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dot, slash, slash, dot. It could be morse code for “Tesla rival”, but no – it’s the weird badge on the nose of the new MG IM6.

The IM6 is an MG, but it could just as easily have been an IM – a posh brand from MG owner SAIC in China. Instead, it’s a muddle of two brands, which is a shame for a car that has a front boot full of promise.

The IM6 is a smart-looking all-electric SUV with a vague hint of the Aston Martin DBX about it, especially at the back. The quality of the paintwork is good, and that extends to the materials used inside. The IM6 feels properly posh.

There’s plenty of space inside, too, along with a decent-sized boot. And when you start to tot up the tech it’s pretty much as good as anything else at this price, and better in some ways.

The adaptive cruise control works well, the self-parking is swift and accurate, and it’ll retrace its steps for 100 meters in reverse – you might be surprised how useful that might be.

The numbers for the electric powertrain stack up nicely, too. You’ll most likely want the 100 Long Range model with its 100kWh battery. It claims a Tesla-beating 388 miles of range and Tesla-beating charging speeds, too.

You can see why the IM6 is so tempting then, as long as you can live with the ride quality, which is a bit too firm for my liking.

How we tested

After spending a morning driving the IM5 hatch, I spent the afternoon in a couple of IM6 SUV models: the 100 Performance and 100 Launch Edition. I drove on a wide variety of roads from motorways to tight town streets and even went to Tesco to try out the self-parking systems. And, of course, I rode in the back and checked on the practicality details.

MG IM6: From £47,995, MG.co.uk

open image in gallery At the top of the IM6 range is the Launch Edition which shares the Performance model’s stats, but gets air suspension ( MG )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros Spacious, good quality, range and charging speed, loads of innovative kit

Spacious, good quality, range and charging speed, loads of innovative kit Cons Ride is too firm, poor rear visibility

MG IM6 specs

Price range: £47,995 to £52,995

£47,995 to £52,995 Battery size: 100kWh

100kWh Maximum claimed range: 388 miles

388 miles Miles per kWh: 3.4

3.4 Maximum charging rate: 396kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Unlike the IM5, there’s only one battery option in the IM6 – an enormous 100kWh pack sitting under the floor. It’s a shame as a cheaper, slightly lighter IM6 could be really appealing – and might be more comfortable over bumps and potholes.

As it is, there are three versions with the 100kWh battery: Long Range, Performance and Launch Edition. The Long Range model has rear drive and a claimed maximum range of 388 miles and will still get from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, all pretty much spot on with the Long Range Rear Drive Tesla Model Y.

The Performance IM6 gets four-wheel drive and will go for a claimed 313 miles on a single charge, while getting from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. It’s cheaper, quicker but won’t go as far on a charge as a Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive. There isn’t currently a Performance Model Y.

open image in gallery A huge, super-wide 26in display stretches across the dash for driving and infotainment duties ( MG )

At the top of the IM6 range is the Launch Edition which shares the Performance model’s stats, but gets air suspension, supposedly to give it a more cushioned ride. More of that in a bit.

Whichever IM6 you get you’ll benefit from 800-volt technology that – among other things – gives you charging at speeds up to 396kW. That equates to a 10 to 80 per cent charge on a fast 350kW charger in just 17 minutes – really impressive stuff.

Less impressive is the way the IM6 drives. It’s not horrendous, but I found the Launch Edition to be too firm, crashing over potholes that other cars would manage with less fuss. As much as the straight-line speed is impressive, this is no sports car. The taller body of the IM6 means there’s a bit more body lean through corners, while the steering felt a bit too heavy in the Launch Edition car.

Sadly, the Performance car without the air suspension rides slightly worse, although the steering felt more responsive. MG says that there are tweaks that they plan to do before cars reach showrooms and go on to customers in September – let’s hope they can get the company’s UK-based engineers to work some magic on the suspension, too.

open image in gallery The boot holds an impressive 665 litres, expanding to 1,640 with the seats down ( MG )

Interior, practicality and boot space

Like the IM5, whichever IM6 you go for, you’ll get the same level of kit inside – the only difference I could spot on the spec sheet was a snow mode in the four-wheel drive cars.

Every model gets the same super-impressive level of quality inside, too, and the same modern and easy-to-use layout. The materials used around the cabin feel properly premium, while there’s acres of space in the comfy back seats and a great view forward and up through the standard full-length glass roof.

Also, just like the IM5, there’s a tiny rear-view mirror giving you a view through the tiny rear window. Thankfully, there’s the same clever feature that gives you a view from a rear-facing camera on the infotainment screen if you push the right-hand button on the steering wheel upwards. I’d rather just have a better view out of the back, personally.

open image in gallery There’s a tiny rear window, but more impressive is the view upwards ( MG )

The impressive space inside continues in the boot where the rear door swings up high (and is powered, of course) to reveal an impressive 665 litres of space. That increases to 1,640 litres with the seats down. There’s also a decent 32-litre cubby under the bonnet, too.

As with the IM5 there’s not that much storage around the driver for odds and ends, with only one wireless phone charger, too. Otherwise, the driving environment is good with comfortable, heated and cooled powered seats covered in a faux leather.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The MG IM6 is one of those cars that quietly surprises you — not just with its tech, but with how genuinely useful some of it turns out to be.

Take reversing, for example. You know that awkward moment when you meet another car on a narrow lane and realise you’ve got to back up? Most cars leave you nervously glancing over your shoulder or relying on vague beeping sensors. Not the IM6. It remembers the last 100 metres you’ve driven — precisely. Then, with the press of a button, it retraces its tyre tracks backwards, even around bends or through car parks. It’s eerily accurate and brilliant in real-world use.

open image in gallery The single wireless phone charger is ventilated to keep your phone cool ( MG )

Parking tech is just as slick. Unlike systems that faff about and never quite get it right, the IM6 parks itself quickly and confidently. It’ll even shuffle a bit closer to the kerb if your parallel parking isn’t textbook-perfect.

Inside, everything runs through screens – two of them, in fact. A huge, super-wide 26in display stretches across the dash for driving and infotainment duties, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built in. A second 10in touchscreen sits lower down for climate control, settings and that clever parking feature. Just ignore the weirdly labelled “Ramdon” climate mode – hopefully just a typo rather than a setting to avoid.

There are other clever touches too. Indicate left or right, and a live feed from the digital mirrors pops up on the corresponding side of the big screen. Better still, the indicator clicks come out of the correct speaker – a small but oddly satisfying detail.

open image in gallery A clever rewind button automatically and precisely reverses the MG IM6 along the last 100 metres you drove ( MG )

Adaptive cruise control is present and correct, operated via neat paddles behind the wheel to adjust speed and following distance. Driver assistance systems are comprehensive, if predictable these days – lane-keep, collision avoidance and the rest are all onboard.

The cabin tech has its hits and misses, though. MG boasts about the IM6’s 20-speaker audio system, complete with “Sky Speakers” in the roof. In reality, the sound was a bit flat, lacking punch and clarity – not what you expect from a system with such a headline.

Similarly, the voice control (“Hello IM” rather than “Hello MG”) was more reluctant than responsive, and while the single wireless phone charger is ventilated to keep your phone cool, it seems a missed opportunity not to offer two, like many rivals do.

Still, there’s a lot to like here. The IM6 doesn’t just load up on tech for the sake of it – some of it, like that reverse memory and clever screen integration, feels genuinely helpful. A bit more polish and it’d be even more compelling.

open image in gallery There’s acres of space in the comfy back seats, with a great view forward ( MG )

Prices and running costs

If there was more of an advantage for the IM6 over the Tesla Model Y, I’d be more inclined to recommend it. As it is the Long Range car at £47,995 is £995 cheaper than the equivalent Model Y, which I would say is more than £995 better.

The Performance IM6 at £50,995 doesn’t have a real rival in the Model Y line-up, but measures up well against the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive, while the Launch Edition I don’t think I’d bother with at £52,995 – the adaptive air suspension doesn’t improve the ride enough and I preferred the steering in the Performance model.

What I would say on price is that MG dealers are more likely to talk discounts than Tesla retailers would be.

MG IM6 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The 100kWh IM6 supports 800-volt charging at up to 396kW, enabling a 10–80 per cent charge in 17 minutes with a compatible fast charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Prices start at £47,995 for the 100 Long Range car going up to £52,995 for the 100 Launch Edition, which I wouldn’t bother with. If you must have four-wheel drive, go for the 100 Performance model at £50,995. MG dealers might knock a few pounds off those prices, too.

Does MG replace batteries for free?

The IM6’s battery is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, the same as all other EVs. MG provides a seven-year warranty for the remainder of the vehicle.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: MG IM6

In the IM6 versus Model Y battle, the MG has much in its favour. It looks good, has more space inside than the Tesla, better build quality and is strong on tech, too. The MG is ever-so-slightly cheaper and goes ever-so-slightly further than the Tesla, too. The sticking point is that the IM6 is neither as good to drive or as comfortable to be in as the Tesla – the ride in particular is just too jittery.