Poll of the day: Would the new government grant make you more likely to buy an electric car?
The government’s new Electric Car Grant promises up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV – but will it actually convince more people to make the switch?
With just 24 hours to go before the scheme launches, key details are still missing.
As our EV Editor Steve Fowler reports, buyers don’t yet know which cars qualify, and car makers are still waiting to find out how much of a discount their vehicles will be eligible for.
The grant, aimed at models under £37,000, is tied to how cleanly each vehicle is manufactured – a move that’s raised eyebrows in the industry and sparked concern over confusion and delays.
Still, ministers hope the incentive will bring EVs within reach for more households, as part of a broader push to get Britons driving EVs and support British jobs and growth.
So we want to know: Would a price discount make you more likely to buy an electric car?
