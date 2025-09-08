New all-electric Mercedes GLC EQ aims for BMW iX3 – and misses on range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-electric version of its best-selling GLC SUV, offering a maximum WLTP range of up to 443 miles – a figure that falls short of the 500-mile range target claimed by rival BMW for its next-generation iX3.

The new electric GLC EQ will arrive in the first half of 2026 as the second new model in a new electric-first vehicle family from Mercedes-Benz after the new Mercedes CLA. It has been developed from the ground up using customer feedback from around the world and incorporates the company’s latest technology platform, known as MB.OS – the Mercedes-Benz Operating System. This AI-powered system controls all major aspects of the vehicle, including infotainment, safety, comfort and charging, using high-performance chips capable of up to 254 trillion operations per second.

open image in gallery The New Mercedes Benz GLC has 800-volt technology for super-fast charging ( Mercedes-Benz AG )

At launch, the top-of-the-range model will be the GLC 400 4MATIC, which produces 360kW of power and offers a WLTP range of up to 713 kilometres (443 miles), powered by a 94kWh usable battery. Mercedes-Benz claims the car is capable of adding 303 kilometres (188 miles) of range in ten minutes using a fast charger, thanks to its 800-volt electrical system. However, like the CLA, it will need an on-board converter to be able to use the UK’s 400-volt fast charging network.

The GLC also supports bidirectional charging, which allows the vehicle to store electricity and supply it back to a compatible home energy system or the power grid.

Design highlights include an illuminated front grille, sculpted shoulder lines and a longer wheelbase compared to the combustion GLC. The electric version is 84mm longer overall, allowing for increased cabin space. Front passengers benefit from 13mm more legroom and 46mm more headroom, while rear-seat occupants gain 47mm more legroom and 17mm more headroom. Boot capacity is listed at 570 litres, rising to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded. An additional 128-litre frunk is also included.

Inside, the vehicle features the largest screen ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz: a 99.3cm (39.1-inch) MBUX HYPERSCREEN that spans across the dashboard. This is powered by the fourth generation of the MBUX infotainment system and includes AI support from both Microsoft and Google. Mercedes-Benz describes the system as offering conversational interactions, the ability to answer follow-up questions and the integration of over 40 apps, including video streaming and Disney+ access.

open image in gallery The Mercedes GLC EQ has the biggest single screen ever seen in a Mercedes ( Mercedes-Benz AG )

The new GLC will also be the first Mercedes-Benz model to offer a certified vegan interior, through an optional Vegan Package certified by The Vegan Society. This includes synthetic materials throughout the cabin, with Mercedes positioning the GLC as a sustainability-focused model. Ambient lighting, a panoramic roof and switchable glass elements with integrated light-up stars are also available as part of the SKY CONTROL package.

Standard features include a multi-source heat pump for efficient winter heating and advanced air suspension with rear-axle steering. The steering system offers up to 4.5 degrees of movement in either direction, helping reduce the turning circle and improve agility in urban environments. Mercedes-Benz says the air suspension is adapted from the S-Class and is designed to deliver high levels of ride comfort.

The GLC also includes the One-Box braking system, which combines energy recuperation and friction braking with a consistent pedal feel. The system supports up to 300kW of recuperation and enables electricity generation during over 99 per cent of braking events in normal driving. Drivers can choose between four recuperation modes: maximum, standard, no recuperation, or an automatic setting that adapts based on driving conditions.

Advanced driver assistance is delivered via MB.DRIVE, which uses up to ten cameras, five radar sensors and twelve ultrasonic sensors. These feed into the MB.OS control unit, which processes sensor data in real time. Active safety systems are included as standard and can be updated over the air. Mercedes-Benz says this allows drivers to access new features after purchase via the Mercedes-Benz app without visiting a dealer.

The GLC includes the latest version of Mercedes-Benz’s digital lighting system, using micro-LED technology to provide a wider, brighter and more energy-efficient beam pattern. It also features a dynamic cornering light system that uses navigation data and camera inputs to adjust lighting direction.

Other features include a maximum braked towing capacity of 2.4 tonnes and a drawbar load of 100kg, making the car suitable for large trailers, caravans and electric bike carriers. The GLC includes ESP trailer stabilisation and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist as standard.

Mercedes-Benz says its Energising Comfort system, including animated displays, 3D and 4D sound, plus coordinated interior climate and lighting settings, will offer occupants a wellness-focused experience on every journey. The feature is integrated with the MBUX system and can now operate using the customer’s own music or podcast content.

Production of the all-electric GLC is scheduled to begin ahead of its launch in the first half of 2026. Pricing and UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.