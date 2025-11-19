Porsche has unveiled the Cayenne Electric – the all-new, all-electric version of the SUV that once saved the brand. It was the Cayenne, launched back in 2002, that transformed Porsche from a niche sports-car maker into a global powerhouse, bankrolling everything from 911 development to the later, hugely successful Macan SUV. Fittingly, it’s the Macan that actually made the leap to full electrification first.

Now, though, Porsche’s big seller enters the battery-electric world – and it’s doing so with typically extravagant numbers. The Cayenne Electric arrives alongside a hotter Cayenne Turbo Electric. However, Porsche also makes clear that this is not the end of combustion: petrol and hybrid Cayennes will continue to run alongside the EV well into the next decade.

open image in gallery The Porsche Cayenne Electric is available in standard or Turbo form ( Porsche )

At launch, the EV range consists of two models: the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric. Performance figures border on outrageous for such a large SUV. Total output in the Turbo peaks at up to 1,140bhp with launch control, meaning a spectacular 0 to 62 mph in two and a half seconds and a top speed of 162 mph. Even using “normal” power, the Turbo offers 845bhp, while a Push-to-Pass function briefly adds another 174bhp.

The entry Cayenne Electric produces 403bhp in regular driving, or 436bhp with launch control, reaching 62 mph in 4.8 seconds. Both get all-wheel drive and Porsche’s electronic traction system.

Porsche says the new Cayenne achieves Formula E levels of energy recuperation – up to 600 kW – allowing most braking to be handled by the motors rather than the mechanical brakes.

open image in gallery The Porsche Cayenne Electric Interior features the latest tech including wide OLED screens ( Porsche )

A new 113 kWh battery is fitted to both versions, delivering up to 398 miles (Cayenne Electric) or 387 miles (Turbo) maximum range. Charging is where Porsche aims to set new benchmarks with fast DC charging at up to 390 kW, and even 400 kW under specific conditions. That means a 10 to 80 per cent charge will take less than 16 minutes, adding up to 202 miles of range in around ten minutes for the Cayenne Electric.

The Cayenne is also Porsche’s first model to offer inductive wireless charging, adding up to 11 kW simply by parking above a specially designed charging plate.

As is the Porsche way, the brand’s design team has subtly evolved the Cayenne look rather than reinventing it. Design boss Michael Mauer says the car is “unmistakably Porsche and unmistakably Cayenne,” though aerodynamic efficiency has been pushed further than ever, delivering a remarkably low 0.25 drag coefficient for a large SUV.

A new light-strip design, frameless doors, “flyline” roof profile, and Turbonite-coloured detailing on the Turbo distinguish the electric generation. An Off-Road package will also be offered.

The new platform stretches the Cayenne by 55 mm, with nearly 13 cm more in the wheelbase, meaning more rear legroom and comfort. Boot space ranges from 781–1,588 litres, plus a 90-litre frunk. Towing capacity is up to 3.5 tonnes.

Inside, Porsche introduces “Mood Modes” adjusting lighting, seating and sound profiles, while there’s a panoramic roof with variable light control and expanded ambient lighting including a “communication light”.

The new Porsche driver experience brings a dramatic curved OLED “flow display” – a fully digital 14.25-inch cluster with an optional 14.9-inch passenger display. It’s the largest combined display area of any Porsche to date, while a head-up display with augmented reality tech is also available.

The new voice pilot uses AI to understand more complex queries, while smartphones and smartwatches can act as factory digital keys.

Despite the new all-electric flagship, Porsche stresses that petrol and hybrid Cayennes will continue “well into the next decade,” reinforcing its strategy of offering both combustion and fully electric powertrains across all segments. Orders for the Cayenne Electric open immediately, with UK prices starting at £83,200 for the standard model and £130,900 for the Turbo.