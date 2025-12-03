Porsche Cayenne review: Driver-focused Range Rover Sport rival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Porsche Cayenne may have been controversial at launch, but it’s since developed into a favourite among luxury car buyers. Frequently one of the firm’s best-selling cars, it’s now into its third generation and, following a series of updates a couple of years back, is better than ever.

Porsche was early into the hybridisation of its sporty Range Rover Sport rival, and has put this experience to good effect with the latest plug-in hybrid version, called the Cayenne E-Hybrid. Now a core part of the range, it is available in three flavours – E-Hybrid, S E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid – all with the same 130kW (176hp) electric motor and increasing power from the 3.0-litre turbo V6 petrol engine. They share a sizeable 25.9kWh battery too, giving a generous electric range and boosting the Cayenne E-Hybrid’s credentials among those who live within a ULEZ.

Porsche has pushed the boundaries elsewhere, with a tech-centric focus for the digital-first interior, clever suspension technology and even a set of ultra-advanced HD Matrix LED headlights. It’s had to; competition in this end of the luxury SUV sector is fierce, with plug-in hybrid versions of the Range Rover Sport, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and even the ultra-luxury Bentley Bentayga all vying for buyers’ attention.

How we tested

I tested the Porsche Cayenne across the flowing South Downs roads around the famous Goodwood estate. The Cayenne was in its element – and I later got to experience its surprisingly tenacious off-road prowess during an impromptu green-lane session.

Porsche Cayenne: From £86,300, porsche.co.uk

open image in gallery Porsche has pushed the boundaries with the Cayenne ( Porsche )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Fabulous to drive, extremely practical, relative affordability of plug-in hybrid system

Fabulous to drive, extremely practical, relative affordability of plug-in hybrid system Cons: Prices are still luxury-level, no DC rapid charging, insurance could be expensive

Porsche Cayenne Specs:

Price range: £86,300-£140,600

£86,300-£140,600 Battery size: 25.9kWh

25.9kWh Maximum EV range: 46 miles

46 miles Engine: 3.0-litre petrol

3.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range :TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid has a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with an EV capability that’s more than competitive. The generous 25.9kWh battery gives an electric range of up to 46 miles, and well over 55 miles if you keep it within the city. There’s no DC rapid charging, though, so you’re restricted to AC charging and a full-charge time of between three and four hours.

Moving up through the Cayenne E-Hybrid family delivers steadily increasing power outputs, but all share the same powerful electric motor. This serves up more than enough pulling power to make the Cayenne E-Hybrid feel muscular even in electric mode. It even has an ample EV top speed – so long as there’s enough charge in the battery, it can do up to 84mph in pure electric mode. The comprehensive driver display helps you see how much you can press on before the engine kicks in.

Add in the 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and even the ‘slowest’ version will do 0-62mph in a scant 4.9 seconds (and 158mph flat-out). The Cayenne S E-Hybrid, with 519hp, 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds and a 163mph top speed, is likely to be the sweet spot among buyers; the Turbo E-Hybrid, with a ferocious 739hp, is the one for those who want it all – including a 0-62mph time of just 3.7 seconds.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid drives beautifully. It has that precise, confident, purist feel all Porsches possess, with tactile steering and a suitably pillowy ride. It’s remarkably composed through corners, and optional rear-wheel steering will help make its sheer size more manageable.

open image in gallery The E-Hybrid drives beautifully ( Porsche )

Refinement is excellent too – you’ll want to keep the battery charged just to enjoy the brilliant silence in EV mode (saying that, the sporty V6 engine sounds nice when worked hard too…).

Standard cars now have uprated active suspension, but most Cayenne E-hybrid are likely to run on air suspension, because it’s only around £1,800 more. Along with enhancing comfort, air suspension keeps a level ride height no matter what the load, and is height adjustable for off-roading.

Porsche tells us a surprising number of owners make use of this, given the Cayenne’s all-wheel drive capabilities. A high proportion also tow with their Cayenne – and the E-Hybrid ticks all the boxes here thanks to its ultra-generous 3.5-tonne maximum towing capacity.

open image in gallery Everything is customisable – how deep is your wallet? ( Porsche )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The open-plan dashboard of the Cayenne E-Hybrid is a very luxurious place to be. Everything is customisable – how deep is your wallet? – and you can finish most surfaces in pretty much any colour and trim combination you like. You can spend hours on the configurator customising your perfect Cayenne.

The latest version has revised displays and controls, with digital screens replacing a plethora of buttons. There are still a few buttons on the centre console, but everything else has been cleaned up – even the gearlever has moved to the steering column. Nice touches include the famous Cayenne grab handles on the centre console, plus a beautiful-to-hold steering wheel that, again, you can have in an array of finishes.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is a full-size SUV, measing over 4.9 metres long and nearly two metres wide. As you’d hope, this gives excellent interior space. It feels suitably commanding behind the wheel, with a high seating position and confident view over the bonnet, and the driving position has an enormous range of adjustability.

Space is business class in the rear too, again with supportive and comfortable seats. As for the boot, it’s positively gargantuan. With the seats up, there’s 627 litres of space, bigger than many a large estate car. It’s admittedly smaller than a non-plug-in hybrid Cayenne, but you’ll probably not notice. Fold the seats and it grows to well over 1,500 litres.

open image in gallery Get the latest ‘Porsche Driver Experience’ display and control concept ( Porsche )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid now offers the latest ‘Porsche Driver Experience’ display and control concept first seen in the Taycan. This comprises a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment touchscreen.

The latest infotainment system includes native apps such as Spotify and Apple Music, and full connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay goes without saying. Built on Porsche’s very latest infotainment platform, the system offers over-the-air updates and endless extra features through a built-in app store.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is available with an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. This allows them to control the infotainment, including sat nav directions, and also stream video content while on the move; a special filter blocks the driver from watching it too.

The standard stereo can be upgraded to a Bose surround sound system (14 speakers, 710W) for around £1,200, or a high-end Burmester 3D set-up (21 speakers and 1,455W) for around £4,900. Porsche also offers an optional rear seat entertainment package with a pair of displays for passengers in the second row.

Matrix LED headlights are now standard in the Cayenne, with an upgrade to HD Matrix LED available as an option. They have more than 32,000 pixels per headlight, can pick out other road users and block the high-beam light with, it is claimed, pixel accuracy.

open image in gallery With a decent EV range and much more performance than standard petrol, why wouldn’t you go for the plug-in hybrid? ( Porsche )

Prices and running costs

The Porsche Cayenne is, naturally, an expensive machine that sits at the top of the firm’s SUV range. Prices start from around £87,000, and you won’t have to work too hard on the options list to exceed £100,000. The thing is, though, Cayenne E-Hybrid prices are only around £3,500 more than a standard V6 petrol, which strikes me as pretty impressive value for money. With the added appeal of a decent EV range and much more performance, why wouldn’t you go for the plug-in hybrid?

You of course get the benefit of pure electric driving with the Cayenne E-Hybrid, which will help with running costs. If you stick mainly to city driving, Porsche reckons you could have up to 56 miles’ pure electric motoring. This will make a big difference to fuel costs, particularly when you consider the regular Cayenne has an average fuel economy of just 26mpg. Retained values are better on the E-Hybrid too, which will help with both PCP finance and monthly leasing costs. There won’t be getting away from likely expensive insurance costs, mind; even the regular Cayenne E-Hybrid has a heady group 49 rating…

Porsche Cayenne rivals

Range Rover Sport

Bentley Bentayga

BMW X5

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Porsche says an 11kW onboard charger will replenish the battery in two and a half hours “at an appropriate power source”. Make it just under four hours for a more commonplace 7kW UK wall box, then.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Cayenne E-Hybrid ‘only’ costs around £3,500 more than a regular Cayenne. It’s faster and far more economical, meaning it strikes us as pretty good value – at least relatively…

Does Porsche replace batteries for free?

The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid has an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The third-generation Porsche Cayenne is a thoroughly impressive machine. It is roomy, luxurious and a perfect upmarket family wagon. The plug-in hybrid tech only enhances further; I think it suits the Cayenne’s character more than the fire-breathing V8 alternatives, with the added benefit of a decent EV range.