Porsche ups the performance for its all-electric Macan

Porsche’s iconic three-letter GTS badge, short for Gran Turismo Sport, has now been fitted to the all-electric Macan for the first time ever, creating what the German brand is calling “a particularly sporty and driver-focused model”.

The new Porsche Macan Electric GTS delivers blistering performance with a 0–62mph time of just 3.8 seconds, an overboost power figure of 565bhp and a top speed of 155mph – enough to rival some sports cars, let alone rival electric SUVs.

open image in gallery The Porsche Electric Macan promises a 0-62mph sprint in just 3.8 seconds ( Porsche )

While speed and power headline the spec sheet, the GTS has been engineered with agility in mind, too. There’s a rear-biased 48:52 weight distribution, low centre of gravity, and air suspension that’s been dropped by 10mm compared to lesser models. The standard fit Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), torque vectoring system and electronically controlled rear diff lock ensure handling is properly Porsche-like, while optional rear-wheel steering takes cornering precision up another notch.

There’s also a new Track Mode lifted from the all-electric Taycan that keeps the battery cooler under intense use to minimise any drop-off in power.

The Macan Electric GTS will still manage up to 363 miles on a charge, thanks to its 100kWh battery. And when you do need to top up, the ultra-fast 270kW charging system means a 10 to 80 per cent charge takes just 21 minutes – assuming you can find a charger up to the job.

open image in gallery As well as the visual makeover, the new Porsche Electric Macan GTS gets dynamic tweaks ( Porsche )

Design-wise, the GTS sets itself apart from other Macan models with classic Porsche GTS styling cues. That means black-painted elements front to back, smoked Matrix LED headlights, a more aggressive lower diffuser, and side skirts that flare out towards the rear. The new Sport Design package – standard on the GTS and coming soon to other Macan models – adds even more flair.

This latest Macan rides on 21in Macan Design wheels in Anthracite Grey as standard, though buyers can go bigger with optional 22-inch RS Spyder Design alloys.

Porsche has also brought back the popular Carmine Red colour, while Lugano Blue makes its Macan debut. And if you fancy something more bespoke, Porsche’s Paint to Sample programme adds nearly 60 more shades into the mix.

open image in gallery The Porsche Macan Electric GTS makeover continues on the inside, all the way onto the digital screens ( Porsche )

As you’d expect, the GTS gets an interior as sporty as the badge suggests. There’s loads of Race-Tex – Porsche’s high-end suede-like material – across the dash, seats and steering wheel, complemented by smooth black leather and a GTS-specific Carbon Interior Package. The 18-way adaptive sports seats are trimmed with stitched logos and contrasting seat belts in Carmine Red, Slate Grey Neo or Lugano Blue, depending on your exterior paint job.

That colour theme also bleeds into the digital world. The central display and driver’s instrument cluster both display GTS branding and mimic the exterior hue in the on-screen vehicle image. Even the lap timer and telemetry tools in the infotainment screen – part of the standard-fit Sport Chrono Package – tie the whole theme together.

As with all new Macans, the GTS benefits from the latest round of tech and driver assistance upgrades. The Porsche Digital Key means your phone can now unlock and start the car, while AI-supported voice controls and in-car gaming help keep occupants entertained. New parking aids and a 2,500kg towing capacity round out a comprehensive kit list.

The Porsche Macan Electric GTS is available to order now, priced from £89,000 in the UK.