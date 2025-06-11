Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While much of JLR’s recent focus has been on its Jaguar, Range Rover and Defender brands, the Discovery range has also been given some love with the compact Discovery Sport getting a mild makeover and special editions offering more value.

The Discovery Sport, which is available as a plug-in hybrid model with an all-electric range of up to 36 miles, now starts with a Dynamic S model costing from £51,320 for the PHEV model.

The S gets sporty gloss black panels on the lower body sides, the front grille, around the wheel arches and lower bumpers. New alloy designs complete the new look outside, while inside there’s a digital instrument cluster and a floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, with software that allows users to access up to 90 per cent of tasks within just two taps of the home screen.

open image in gallery Discovery has added accessory packs to the Discovery Sport including 'Beach Days' ( JLR )

The Landmark model hints at the original 1990s Discovery with is mountain range logo, but also adds family-friendly features like ‘click & go’ media holders for back seat passengers and a panoramic roof. The Landmark plug-in hybrid model costs £54,160.

Finally, a new Discovery Sport Metropolitan version mirrors the Metropolitan trim level recently launched in the full-size Discovery model with posher silver elements around the outside of the car, leather trim inside, powered front seats and a Meridian surround sound system. This new range-topper costs £59,545 for the PHEV version.

In addition to the new models, Discovery has also added a selection of curated accessory packs. Beach Days offers a cooler for food and drink in the centre armrest, tailored sunshades and a boot organiser. Road Trip includes the Click & Go media holders, plus a roof box for extra luggage capacity. And Snowy Days is aimed at skiiers with a ski and snowboard carrier for the roof, plus rubber floor mats to keep the car protected and a Snow Traction System for extra grip in slippery conditions.

These accessory packs join existing Discovery packs called Biking Adventures and For Dogs, which add suitably curated accessories.

Discovery has analysed data from existing owners in 30 markets across the world finding that the average daily journey length is 32 miles. That means its PHEV models can cover up to 90 per cent of average daily journeys in EV mode assuming the battery is fully charged. Charging at a DC rapid charger can give a zero to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.