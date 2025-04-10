Renault discounts its EV range to avoid tax hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renault has reacted to recent changes to Vehicle Excise Duty (road tax) with price drops and more kit across its Scenic and Megane range.

With the government’s Expensive Car Supplement hitting cars priced above £40,000, the Renault Scenic Techno Long Range model that was priced at £40,995 now costs £37,195, while the new Techno Esprit Alpine Long Range model with sportier styling also comes in under £40,000 at £39,930, although anything other than standard paint is likely to push that car back into the Expensive Car Supplement bracket.

The Scenic appears now only to be available with the longer-range battery with an impressive maximum claimed range of up to 379 miles. The previous Comfort Range model using the same battery as the Megane has been dropped.

open image in gallery Renault’s Megane and Scenic range have both benefitted from price drops and more tech ( Renault )

The smaller Megane model now starts at £32,495 – a drop of £1,500, while the range-topping car, now in Iconic Esprit Alpine trim, costs £1,000 less at £36,995.

Both the Megane and the Scenic now come in a simplified range – although the names couldn’t be much longer. They both start in simple but well-equipped Techno trim, followed by new sportier Techno Esprit Alpine models and then Iconic Esprit Alpine cars at the top of both ranges.

In addition to the new line-up, there are a host of other upgrades across both models that include full one-pedal driving that enables the cars to come to a complete stop smoothly when the driver lifts off the accelerator. Renault says that it delivers a smoother overall driving experience and maximises energy being recuperated through braking, while also reducing brake pad wear.

Both the Megane and the Scenic will also come with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor that lets you plug anything with a three-pin plug into the car, while Renault’s Plug & Charge tech has also become standard on all new Scenic and Megane models. Plug & Charge enables a seamless digital handshake between car and selected public chargers to automatically authorise payment and start charging without the need to use an app or payment cards.

Esprit Alpine models also get a new face ID feature that will automatically set the driver profile and seating position by recognising who’s sitting in the driving seat, while the rear-view camera quality has also been improved. The rear LED lighting signature on the Megane has also been updated.

Order books for the revised Megane and Scenic ranges are expected to open at the end of April, with first deliveries following on a month or so later.