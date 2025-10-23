The EV charger that matches your car, whether it’s a Ferrari or a Ford

EV chargers are getting a new sense of style, with British brand Simpson & Partners promising chargers to match any shade of car colour.

The latest chargers, which are hand made in the Cotswolds, promise a standard choice of 132 different colours, but Simpson & Partners promise that any car paint colour can be matched – at an additional cost, of course. The standard charger costs from £649 (plus fitting) depending on finish and colour.

open image in gallery Simpson & Partners will match an EV charger to any colour of car, for Ferrari to Ford ( Simpson & Partners )

“For us, it’s about quiet, intelligent beauty elevating the everyday without shouting for attention,” says co-founder and creative director Mandy Simpson. “A charger shouldn’t fight with a home or a car, it should feel like it was always meant to be there.”

Simpson & Partners chargers can be had in a choice of premium metallic finishes, tactile textures and natural-inspired colours. There are two power options available at 7kW and 22kW, with or without tethered cable, wall mount or freestanding, with smart app control, solar integration and load balancing. The chargers are also built so they can be upgraded in future, unlike many sealed unit EV chargers.

“Engineering shouldn’t be loud to be powerful,” adds co-founder and Technical Director David Simpson. “We build chargers that last decades not just years, with precision electronics, solid metal construction and zero reliance on plastic housings.”