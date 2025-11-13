Skoda Kodiaq review: This Alaskan bear lacks grizzle

Long gone are the days when Skoda bore the brunt of car jokes, or that classic moment when Jana Novotna was consoled by the late Duchess of Kent after somehow snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at Wimbledon - in an outfit sporting a Skoda sponsorship badge. Fast forward to modern day Skoda and you get a comprehensive line-of models with the classy Kodiaq carrying the flagship title.

Now in its second-generation, customers can choose from diesel, petrol or newly-launched plug-in hybrid powertrains. There is two- or four-wheel drive, plus five or seven seat variants. So, basically it’s a five-door, full-sized SUV for active families of all shapes and sizes.

Admittedly, the Skoda Kodaiq is not exactly a cheap option these days with prices starting from £39,025 or from £42,135 for the plug-in version, and that’s before customers look to fully personalising their car with a raft of optional extras. Our high specification Kodiaq SE L, with iV plug-in hybrid badging, had a price-tag of £44,835, before extras were accounted for.

How I tested

Having taken the diesel-powered Kodiaq away for a week of glamping fun and games, I wanted to see if the plug-in hybrid model was just as impressive on a weekend run of 180 miles out to the coast.

Skoda Kodiaq: From £39,025, Skoda.co.uk

open image in gallery The car is deceptively agile for its size ( Skoda )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros Massive boot, modern interior, bags of on-board tech, practical, decent EV range

Massive boot, modern interior, bags of on-board tech, practical, decent EV range Cons Only sold with five seats, gearbox can be a little sluggish, not that engaging to drive

Skoda Kodiaq Specs

Price range: £44,835

£44,835 Battery size 25.7kWh

25.7kWh Maximum EV range: 73 miles

73 miles Engine: 1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: Over 6,000 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The diesel-powered Kodiaq was everything I needed for a week away glamping, although it is a tad unrefined at times. The plug-in hybrid version is much quieter as it combines a 1.5-litre TSi petrol engine with a 25.7kWh battery. The electric-only range is a WLTP-tested 73 miles, which is more than enough for most people’s daily commute and costs can be minimised by plugging in regularly and making full use of the clever hybrid technology. Charging from a home wallbox rather than at public points will also be kinder on the pocket.

With 204PS and 250Nm, the car can reach 62mph from a standing start in 8.4 seconds and maxes out at 130mph. The six-speed automatic gearbox is smooth enough, although there was a little lag at times and you need to accelerate hard to overcome that. Alternatively, you can use the steering wheel paddles to change gears manually.

Drive modes called Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual alter the driving characteristics with Sport bringing a certain edge to the mix.

The Kodiaq is well-balanced through twisting country lanes, and deceptively agile for its size.

Additionally, the ride quality is impressive and the cabin is well insulated so occupants are protected from road, wind and engine noise. Interior, practicality and boot space

The Skoda Kodiaq is billed as a family SUV and it ticks all the right boxes on that count. If you want seven seats then you will need to look away from the plug-in hybrid powered version as that’s only available with five seats. But you will get bundles of space and a huge boot area too.

The interior is high-quality and certainly far more premium than Skoda models of old. Expect black perforated artificial leather upholstery with a powered driver’s seat, plus heated front seats and steering wheel. There’s plenty of soft-touch surfaces and ample room for five occupants to sit comfortably on longer journeys. Three adults across the back would be a bit of a squeeze, but it’s an ideal space for a trio of youngsters.

With its slightly elevated seating, driver visibility is excellent and that’s a plus point on any family car that will run the gauntlet of the dreaded school run on a regular basis.

open image in gallery The Kodiaq's boot can swallow a huge 745 litres of kit ( Skoda )

Additionally, the boot is massive. Accessed via a powered tailgate, it can swallow 745 litres of kit, increasing to 1,945 litres with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats dropped flat. For added convenience, the rear seats can be lowered using levers located in the boot. On the downside, due to the hybrid technology, the overall capacity is less than the Kodiaq models powered by the petrol or diesel engines.

However, there are a number of storage compartments scattered throughout the cabin, including a glovebox, door bins, cup holders, seat back pockets, a sunglasses compartment, deep cubby and a double wireless charging pad. You will even find an umbrella tucked into the driver’s door just in case Mother Nature has an unexpected mood swing.

If towing is going to be a factor, then the diesel-powered Kodiaq is superior with a 2.0 or 2.4 tonne limit, while the Kodiaq PHEV is restricted to 1.8 tonnes.

open image in gallery The Kodiaq has one of the most user-friendly interiors I have come across in a long time ( Skoda )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Skoda Kodiaq is generously equipped with all the mod cons as standard, but customers can go trawling through the extensive list of optional extras if they want to personalise their car.

The main focal point within the cabin is the clear 13in infotainment screen, offering access to the sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a DAB radio, Bluetooth and plenty more besides.

The important driving information is viewed on a 10.25in driver display screen and our car also featured a head up display as an optional extra.

There is a trio of practical dials on the centre console with the outer ones offering quick access to the temperature and seat heaters, while the middle one controls the audio volume, air direction, air speed and drive modes. Skoda calls them Smart Dials and we have to agree with that as it saves a lot of faffing around with drop-down touchscreen menus.

open image in gallery Customers can trawl through the optional extras if they want to personalise their car ( Skoda )

The voice-activated personal assistant is summoned by saying ‘Hey Laura’ and this can help with a number of tasks. The addition of Chat GPT to the mix, increases the levels of knowledge and assistance available.

Everything works really well and this is one of the most user-friendly interiors I have come across in a long time with a perfect mix of touchscreen features, along with physical controls.

Prices and running costs

Kodiaq prices start from £39,025 but that is for the 1.5-litre petrol version with five seats and 150PS. The Kodiaq plug-in hybrid line-up costs £42,135 for the SE trim, £44,835 for SE L, as tested, and £47,335 for the range-topping Sportline.

Our car featured several optional extras, including metallic paint, a head up display, Winter Package and Driving Assistance Package which resulted in a final cost just shy of £48k.

But the plug-in hybrid technology opens the door to a whole new customer base as it will make an ideal company car with an attractive Benefit in Kind tax rating of six per cent thanks to its 73-mile EV-only range and low carbon emissions figure of 9-11gh/km.

open image in gallery The Kodiaq makes an ideal company car ( Skoda )

The official fuel efficiency figure of 609.9mpg is almost impossible to match unless you barely use any petrol and charge the car regularly to maximise EV-only miles. It’s worth shopping around for good electricity tariffs too as some companies offer reduced rates for overnight charging.

Taxing the car will cost £110 for the first year, increasing to the standard fee of £195 after 12 months, and for added peace of mind, the vehicle comes with a three-year warranty package.

Skoda Kodiaq rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Kodiaq’s 25.7kWh battery charges at speeds up to 40kW, giving a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 26 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Kodiaq line-up is quite extensive with three trim levels and a choice of powertrains. The Plug-in hybrid version, as tested, was priced at £44,745 before any optional extras were factored in. Expensive-ish, but a lot for the money.

Does Skoda replace batteries for free?

There’s eight years or 100,000-mile cover for the hybrid battery pack, with a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the rest of the car.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

We’ve always been a big fan of the Skoda Kodiaq that seems to go about its business in a quiet, unassuming manner, but oozes confidence when faced with any unexpected weather patterns or when venturing away from the Tarmac. The second-generation Kodiaq raises the bar even higher and the plug-in technology is a real bonus to business drivers.