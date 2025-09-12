Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid review: Big, bold, clever, but not quite brilliant

Hyundai’s Santa Fe has been a familiar name on UK roads for over 20 years, but the latest version moves things on in more ways than one. This fifth-generation model is bigger, bolder, and far more upmarket – aimed squarely at families who want the style of a premium SUV, but the running costs and tax perks of a plug-in hybrid.

On paper, it ticks a lot of boxes. Seven usable seats? Check. A boot big enough for two labradors and a week’s shopping? Tick. Tech that wouldn’t be out of place in a high-end German SUV? Yep, that too.

This latest Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a 13.8kWh battery. It produces a combined 250bhp and offers an official electric range of up to 34 miles – not class-leading, but potentially enough to get you through the day without using fuel if you charge at home.

Step inside and it’s clear Hyundai’s aiming high. The design and layout are all a step up from the last version, while the car itself is longer, wider and more spacious. It looks distinctive on the outside, too – square-jawed and rugged in a way that separates it from sleeker (and more compromised) rivals.

So far, so good. But the real test – as ever – is in how it drives and how easy it is to live with. After a week of family and solo use, plus the odd trip to a garden centre, the Santa Fe PHEV proved its practicality and charm, but also showed a couple of rough edges that take the shine off an otherwise impressive package

How I tested

I spent a week driving the Santa Fe in mixed conditions – motorways, station drop offs, shopping trips and dog walks – assessing not just efficiency and comfort, but family-friendliness and everyday ease of use.

Hyundai Santa Fe: From £51,995, Hyundai.com

open image in gallery The new Hyundai Santa Fe isn't pretty, but the square shape has benefits in terms of space and visibility ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros Massive interior, great for families, lots of tech, stylish, clever packaging

Massive interior, great for families, lots of tech, stylish, clever packaging Cons Firm low-speed ride, EV range is short by modern standards

Hyundai Santa Fe specs

Price Range £51,995 to £57,745

£51,995 to £57,745 Battery size 13.8kWh

13.8kWh Maximum EV range 34 miles

34 miles Engine 1.6-litre petrol

1.6-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range about 500 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Let’s start with the numbers. The Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid offers a 13.8kWh battery and an official electric-only range of 34 miles. That’s low by modern plug-in standards – some rivals now offer over 50 miles, which can make a real difference if you’re doing the daily grind on electricity alone.

Still, it’s good for short school runs and errands if you charge it regularly. Plugging in overnight at home is best – a full charge takes around 2 hours 15 minutes using a 7kW home wallbox.

The petrol engine is Hyundai’s familiar 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder, and combined with the electric motor, it produces 250bhp and 367Nm of torque. Performance is decent for a big family SUV – 0–62mph takes 9.3 seconds – and it’s smooth and quiet in EV mode. You’ll barely notice the transition between electric and petrol power, too.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Where the Santa Fe doesn’t quite hit the mark is in ride comfort. Around town especially, the suspension feels a little too firm. At lower speeds, you notice more jiggle than you’d expect in something this size. It’s less of an issue on the motorway, where it settles nicely, nor is it enough to turn the kids’ faces green, but I’d prefer it to be just a little bit more comfortable.

There’s a Terrain Mode for slippery surfaces and light off-roading, but most Santa Fes will live suburban lives. For that, the powertrain is smooth, refined and more than capable – just don’t expect hot hatch thrills or long EV miles.

open image in gallery The view out of the Hyundai Santa Fe is good, but the ride is a bit firm ( Steve Fowler )

Interior, practicality and boot space

This is where the Santa Fe shines. Simply put, it’s one of the most family-friendly cars on the road. It’s huge inside, with space for seven adults – and unusually for a plug-in hybrid, the third row of seats isn’t just for emergencies or small kids. Even grandparents can climb on board and sit in the back – if not the third row – without complaint.

The square shape helps. It might not be beautiful, but that bluff back end and high roofline mean you get more usable headroom and visibility than in sleeker rivals. The boot is genuinely massive, especially with five seats in use – 621 litres in the seven-seater plug-in model – and the loading lip is low and flat, which is brilliant if you’ve got dogs who like jumping in and out of the boot themselves (or even if you have to lift them).

There are clever touches everywhere. The second row slides and reclines, and there are ISOFIX points on both outer seats. Access to row three is a one-touch affair. You get charging ports, tray tables, cubbies and coat hooks – it feels like Hyundai’s thought of everything for everyone.

open image in gallery Hyundai Santa Fe boot space is good even with three rows of seats in place ( Hyundai )

Up front, the seats are comfortable and well-padded, with a driving position that suits all sizes. There’s loads of adjustment, and visibility is excellent. The chunky digital centre mirror is a neat touch – it gives a camera feed of what’s behind you, which is helpful when the boot’s full of bags or dogs.

One slight disappointment is the quality. You can’t buy a new Santa Fe for less than £50,000 and for that money some of the interior trim feels a little cheap. At least it’s wipe clean – literally when it comes to the front seat backs.

This is a car designed for families, and it shows. It’s not trying to be a sporty SUV – it’s trying to make your life easier. And in that, it largely succeeds.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Hyundai has thrown the full kitchen sink at the Santa Fe with loads of posh-car tech, and most of it works brilliantly. A wide curved panel houses twin 12.3in screens – one for the driver, one for infotainment – and the graphics are clean and responsive.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and there’s a full suite of Bluelink Connected Car services. You can unlock the car with your phone, pre-condition the cabin remotely, and even set driver profiles. OTA (Over the Air) updates keep the system current without a dealer visit.

The Bose 12-speaker sound system delivers punchy, clear audio, and the Head-Up Display is one of the clearest on the market. Voice control now recognises natural language, although like most systems, it still has the occasional strop.

open image in gallery The new Hyundai Santa Fe has a full range of luxury and safety equipment ( Steve Fowler )

Safety tech is exhaustive. Highway Driving Assist 2, Lane Follow Assist, Blind Spot View Monitor, Driver Attention Warning and Remote Smart Parking Assist all come standard on top trims. And it’s all wrapped in Hyundai’s excellent SmartSense safety suite.

This is a car that actively tries to help you, not hinder you – and the tech is far more user-friendly than in some of its rivals. However, the usual beeps and bongs were tricky to turn off, without turning off some features you actually wanted to keep on!

Prices and running costs

Prices for the Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid start from around £51,995 going all the way up to £57,745 – it’s more expensive than you might think for a Santa Fe. That puts close to some premium rivals like the Volvo XC90 and even some Land Rovers.

Company car drivers will like the low benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate thanks to the CO2 figure of around 38g/km – but private buyers will need to weigh the cost against the relatively small 34-mile EV range. If you can plug in every night, running costs will be low.

There’s no road tax saving beyond year one due to the car’s price crossing the £40,000 luxury car tax threshold, but Hyundai’s five-year unlimited mileage warranty (with a separate 8-year battery warranty) adds peace of mind.

The Santa Fe is a big, clever car – but it’s not cheap, and the plug-in tech only makes sense if you can plug in regularly.

Hyundai Santa Fe rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Hyundai Santa Fe takes about 2hr 15mins on a 7kW home wallbox, around 5 hours on a standard 3-pin plug.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

You might be surprised to see that the Santa Fe starts at over £50,000 putting it close to some pretty premium rivals. There aren’t many seven-seat PHEVs to choose from though.

Does Hyundai replace batteries for free?

There’s eight years’ cover for the hybrid battery pack, with a five-year warranty on the rest of the car.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Hyundai Santa Fe

There’s plenty to like about the Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid – it’s clever, big, and has all the tech you’d want. And you’re not exactly flush with choice if you want a big, seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV. However, a short EV range, the firm ride and premium prices blunt its everyday appeal.