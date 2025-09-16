Skoda Vision O shows the way forward for an all-electric Octavia

Skoda has pulled the covers off the Vision O, a new concept car that previews the brand’s next-generation Octavia all-electric estate.

The Vision O is another new model – after the Skoda Epiq – that fully embraces Skoda’s design language, called Modern Solid, but also confirms the brand’s commitment to electrifying its best-selling models. And much of what you see is what will appear on the new Octavia, with Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer telling us, “the proportions are pretty much the same as the production car and the front and rear are close to what you’ll see.”

open image in gallery The Skoda Vision O concept's front and rear look are likely to carry over to the new Octavia ( Skoda )

According to Skoda, the Vision O was developed from the inside out, using customer insights to guide its layout, materials and interface. Its cabin features a minimalist layout focused on functionality and usability, incorporating a new Skoda Horizon Display – a full-width screen stretching more than 1.2 metres across the dashboard – alongside a vertically oriented central screen and haptic rotary controller.

“At Skoda, our commitment to our customers – who have trusted us as leaders in the estate segment since 2016 – drives us to deliver the Vision O: a blend of innovative design, over 650 litres of luggage space, autonomous driving capabilities, and an intuitive AI assistant,” said Zellmer. “This vehicle transforms every journey into an effortless, empowering experience while advancing our sustainability goals and elevating our ‘modern solid’ design principles.”

open image in gallery The Vision O Concept features the Skoda Horizon Display – a full-width screen stretching more than 1.2 metres across the dash ( Skoda )

Interior features include over 650 litres of luggage space, a new Skoda Bio-Adaptive Lighting system that automatically adjusts ambient light to suit natural rhythms, and a host of new Simply Clever features such as a portable Bluetooth speaker, a fully integrated fridge, and four umbrellas.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Design at Skoda Auto, said: “The main experience for us is the simplicity. Today we live in a world of noise and complexity, and Vision O brings us back clarity and calmness in design and functionality.”

The Vision O sits on a future Volkswagen Group electric platform and integrates advanced autonomous driving technologies. In specific conditions, the car can manage all driving tasks independently. A Tranquil mode adjusts the interior layout and lighting for relaxation and comfort.

open image in gallery 650 litres of space is in the back of the Skoda Vision O concept ( Skoda )

An AI-powered digital assistant, Laura, is central to the user experience, providing navigation, entertainment, note-taking, and contextual information. The assistant also supports a new Vision O app that extends functionality beyond the vehicle, including an AI-powered loading assistant and personalisation tools.

Skoda will also integrate new functionality into its existing MySkoda app, including an AI route planner built using Google Gemini, which will allow drivers to plan routes with automatic suggestions for charging stops, restaurants and shopping centres based on user preferences.

The Vision O measures 4,850mm long and 1,900mm wide – a little larger than the current Octavia Estate – while the concept features a new illuminated Tech-loop face , T-shaped rear lights and a panoramic roof. The body design is aerodynamically optimised with cooling vents, active grille shutters, hood ventilation, special wheels and retractable door handles, helping to extend range and improve efficiency.

A distinctive new B-pillar with an integrated Skoda hook motif emphasises space and stability, while the concept car’s colour transitions from blue to sand beige use mica pearl pigments. A black roof and tinted windows complete the exterior.

There’s plenty of sustainable materials inside. The upholstery uses a number of advanced artificial leathers like ultrasuede nu, which is made with 65 per cent plant-based content, and NABORE recycled leather flooring made from post-production scraps. A 3D-printed ultrasint TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) headrest uses a honeycomb structure to provide both comfort and sustainability.

Skoda has led the European estate segment since 2016, with more than 3.6 million Octavia and Superb Estates sold since 1998. The Octavia Estate alone has reached over 3 million sales since its modern launch in 1998 and is the most successful estate in Skoda’s history. The first Octavia launched in 1959, with a wagon version introduced the following year.