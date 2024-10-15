SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Tesla’s best-selling Tesla Model Y just became more family-friendly with the addition of a seven-seat version – and we’ve taken a look.

The European model, built at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, was on show at the Paris Motor Show. A seven-seat version has been on sale in the US for a while now.

From our look at the new model, the two rearmost seats are best suited to children. Access isn’t especially easy, and headroom is tight with the Model Y’s hatch lowered. Kneeroom is a squeeze, too.

However, when seats six and seven are in use, there’s still a decent 363 litres of luggage space behind the third row, plus an additional 117 litres under the bonnet at the front.

The second row of seats are split with the two outer chairs folding and sliding forward. Once in the back, passengers have an armrest on the outer edge of the seats, plus USB-C charging for their mobile devices.

Tesla Model Y seven seater Show all 5

With third row seats folded flat into the boot floor, the Model Y offers a maximum of 753 litres of space, which rises to 2,040 litres with the second-row seats folded flat.

The seven-seat option is only available on the Long Range All-Wheel Drive Model Y. The option adds £2,500 to the £51,990 list price, to give a total of £54,490. Zero per cent finance on a personal contract purchase plan is still available on the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla is doing all it can to boost the Model Y’s appeal in advance of a new model that’s rumoured to appear in 2025. Only two weeks ago, Tesla revealed a new Long Range Rear-Wheel drive version with a range of 373 miles. The seven-seat Long Range All-Wheel Drive model will go 331 miles.