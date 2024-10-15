SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Japanese technology company THK has shown the LSR-05 at the Paris Motor Show, the first time the car has been seen outside of Japan.

The cutting-edge electric car prototype with wireless charging was designed by the legendary car designer Shiro Nakamura, best known for his work at Nissan where he was responsible for the famous Nissan GT-R sports car.

Nakamura’s vision for the LSR-05 was to encapsulate the ideals of luxury, sportiness, and revolution, blending them into a dynamic four-seater crossover coupe.

The car is not just about design, though. THK’s technological innovations are at the core of the LSR-05’s performance. The car is powered by two rear-mounted 93kW (800V) in-wheel electric motors and a 220kW (800V) front motor, making use of THK’s proprietary variable magnetic flux system to boost torque and speed capabilities. The all-electric powertrain is integrated with a four-wheel steering system, ensuring exceptional agility and stability on the road.

The LSR-05 also previews a contactless charging system, known as CLPS, which enables wireless charging via ground-embedded transmitters. This system, combined with the ALCS’s ability to lower the vehicle for improved charging efficiency, presents a glimpse into the future of electric vehicle technology.

open image in gallery The LSR-05’s interior is testament to Nakamura’s design philosophy. ( THK )

The active level control suspension (ALCS) adjusts the vehicle’s height to optimise power efficiency during contactless charging and adjusts the suspension based on driving conditions, reducing air resistance at high speeds.

The LSR-05’s minimalist interior is also a testament to Nakamura’s design philosophy, focusing on clean lines and user-centric functionality. THK’s ‘stealth seat-slide system’ claims to offer a seamless and adjustable seating arrangement, utilising linear guides to achieve a flat floor that maximises interior space.

THK’s Chief Executive Officer Akihiro Teramachi expressed his pride at the debut of the LSR-05 at the prestigious Paris Auto Salon, highlighting the company’s transition from a supplier of linear motion systems to a developer of cutting-edge automotive technology. As a showcase of THK’s technological expertise and Shiro Nakamura’s design mastery, the LSR-05 is positioned to make a significant impact in the world of electric vehicles.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Shiro Nakamura, Chief Executive Officer of SN Design Platform, said, “LSR-05 represents Japanese innovation and precision. In particular, the smart packaging has enabled a roomy and comfortable interior utilising a unique seating arrangement using the THK developed stealth seat slide system.”

THK won’t be stopping at the LSR-05 concept. Plans are already underway for the LSR-07, a new prototype that will showcase the next generation of electric car tech and further advancements in Nakamura’s design philosophy. It’s expected to be revealed at the next Tokyo Motor Show in 2024.