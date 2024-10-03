Vauxhall slashes prices on electric Corsa and Astra models

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Vauxhall has discounted the list prices of its all-electric Corsa and Astra models. The company is also introducing new and cheaper entry models in a bid to boost EV sales and reach government targets. The zero emission vehicle mandate requires that 22 per cent of cars sold in 2024 must be fully electric, or car makers risk huge fines.

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric range now starts at £26,895 for a special edition Vauxhall Corsa Yes model, while the Astra Electric gets the Griffin, a special edition priced at £34,995 for the hatchback and £36,145 for the Sports Tourer estate model.

The Corsa Yes gets a 50kWh battery with a 221 mile maximum claimed range, while the Astra Griffin comes with a 54kWh battery for a 256 mile range.

Vauxhall Corsa Yes models get a choice of four colours, with a contrasting black roof and black alloy wheels, a 10in infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus keyless entry and start. Vauxhall Astra Griffin cars come with twin 10in digital screens for infotainment and the driver display, plus rear-view camera and heating for the seats and steering wheel.

open image in gallery The Vauxhall Corsa Electric Yes edition gets a 50kWh battery with a 221 mile maximum claimed range. ( Vauxhaull )

The biggest price drops apply to top-spec models. The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Ultimate electric model drops by £4,765 to £40,695 and the new long-range Vauxhall Corsa Electric model in Ultimate trim drops by £4,150 to £34,435. The top-spec Astra was recently named the Independent’s electric car deal of the week when it was available on a two-year lease deal for just £169.98 a month.

On top of the price drop, Vauxhall is also offering EV buyers a free wallbox or £675 credit towards public charging, plus 50,000 Tesco Clubcard points worth up to £1,000 with Clubcard Reward Partners.

A new five-year PCP is also available on the EVs, which Vauxhall says will result in monthly cost parity with equivalent petrol models on a four-year PCP.

True price parity is on its way, though, with the new Vauxhall Frontera set to go on sale later this year. Vauxhall has committed to both the all-electric Frontera and the petrol hybrid model costing from £23,495.