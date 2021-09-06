Angelina Jolie has shown concern about women in Afghanistan by saying that the crisis in the country is “not a slip-up” or “an isolated case”.

“I’m thinking of all the women and girls who don’t know now if they can go back to work or school,” the 46-year-old actor told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“And I’m thinking of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom,” she said. “Afghanistan is not a slip-up or an isolated case, it stands for a pattern.”

The Maleficent actor, who is also a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, added: “It stands for decades of neglect of human rights… the lack of well-thought-out human rights-based interventions and the collapse of the international system.”

Last month, Jolie made her Instagram debut to highlight the communication struggle Afghans are being subjected to.

The Eternals actor gained almost two million followers within two hours of joining the platform after posting pictures of a letter she had received from a teenage Afghan girl.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” she said.

The actor said she joined Instagram “to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights”.

