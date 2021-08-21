Angelina Jolie has used her Instagram debut to highlight the communication struggle Afghans are being subjected to.

Jolie gained almost 2 million followers within two hours of joining the platform after posting pictures of a letter she had received from a teenage Afghan girl.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," she said.

The actress and special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said she joined Instagram "to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights".