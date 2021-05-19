Chrissy Teigen has suffered yet another casualty in the fallout of nasty tweets she sent Courtney Stodden.

Earlier this month, the celebrity was embroiled in controversy after American media personality Stodden claimed Teigen subjected her to horrible social media comments years ago.

Stodden alleged to The Daily Beast that Teigen once “privately” messaged them telling them to “kill themselves”.

Tiegen has since taken accountability for the alleged behaviour and, on Wednesday (12 May), issued an apology to Stodden, stating: “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

She added: “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen has faced a backlash in the wake of the scandal, with her Cravings kitchen line removed from the Macy’s website.

It’s now been reported that the firestorm has prompted Bloomingdale’s to pull out of a deal it was set to make with Teigen.

Page Six claims the store was “hours away” from signing a contract, which would have seen her host a promo event.

However, it decided not to proceed following the firestorm, which surfaced earlier this month.

An insider claimed: “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it.”

Chrissy Teigen apologised for nasty messages she sent Courtney Stodden (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Bloomingdale’s and Teigen for comment.