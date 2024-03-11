Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper prove menswear doesn’t have to be boring on Oscars red carpet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While gowns tend to get the most attention on the red carpet, menswear had a moment at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper were among stars experimenting with traditional tailoring at the Academy Awards, showing there are plenty of interesting – and subversive – ways to wear the modern suit.

Maestro actor Bradley Cooper, 49, has been playing around with traditional menswear this awards season. His Oscars look was a slyly subversive twist on the tuxedo – he wore a double-breasted blazer with bright blue buttons, paired with loose-fit trousers and a crisp white shirt underneath with no tie.

The look was by Louis Vuitton – he also chose the French fashion house for his Bafta look, which featured similar flared trousers.

Barbie star Ryan Gosling, 43, who is set to perform power ballad I’m Just Ken during the ceremony, made sure his all-black custom Gucci suit was in no danger of being too subdued, thanks to eye-catching silver piping and a deep-V neckline.

Nominated for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, 47, continued to show his red carpet dedication to floppy bow-ties, which feel like a modern version of Regency neckties from the nineteenth century.

Riz Ahmed, 41 – who was nominated for an Oscar back in 2019 for his role in Sound Of Metal – was one of the many celebrities on the red carpet wearing a red pin, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

The Artists4Ceasefire group says the pin symbolises “collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza”.

Ahmed wore his pin on a long black coat with fashion-forward frayed edges, over a monochromatic all-black outfit underneath.

Dwayne Johnson, the actor and wrestler also known as The Rock, was one of the few men wearing colour on the red carpet. He donned a satin-look silver-blue outfit by Dolce & Gabbana, with a statement maroon lapel.

Johnson, 51, attends the Oscars days after announcing the launch of his new skincare line, Papatui – a range of body and facial care products aimed towards men.

Colman Domingo was one of the many first-time nominees on the night, up for the best actor gong for his role in Rustin. Domingo, 54, has made a name for himself for his unique style on the red carpet this awards season.

While his Oscars outfit was more subdued than we are used to seeing him in, the Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit was elevated with statement buttons and a sparkling brooch pinned onto the centre of his bow tie.

Barbie actor Simu Liu, 34, was another star shunning the traditional Oscars tuxedo. His Fendi look was seemingly worn with no shirt underneath and the robe-style jacket was pinned into place with an architectural brooch.

Omar Rudberg, 25, known for his role on Netflix show Young Royals, made a splash in one of the more daring menswear looks on the red carpet – a black tuxedo-style suit with a cropped jacket and no shirt underneath.