Designer behind Sam Smith’s Brits outfit debuts whimsical fashion collection

The designer behind Sam Smith’s viral Brits outfit has presented his latest collection at London Fashion Week.

Smith donned a black latex inflatable bodysuit for the Brits red carpet on February 11, and Harri’s new collection was made up of similarly experimental designs.

Models took part in a presentation at the Newgen Catwalk Space in The Old Selfridges Hotel, London.

Harri’s signature balloon silhouette was seen in plenty of the designs, but to a less extreme extent than Smith’s Brits outfit.

There was a lot of colour on show, with models wearing bulbous inflatable trousers in orange hues or green stripes.

These were paired with more wearable garments, such as crisp white shirts with black ties and bright bomber jackets.

The show notes read: “Harri journeyed into a tactile exploration between the boundaries of wearable art and garments.

“This collection represents a turning point where the concept of performance is disseminated, collaging layers of culture, craftsmanship and identity into the fabrication of a newly refined and accessible silhouette.”

Harri KS – an Indian-born designer now based in London – was said to be testing the boundaries of wearability in this autumn/winter collection.

The garments were crafted in Southern India, Jaipur and New Delhi.

The show notes continued: “In an age of hyper-performativity, this collection encourages the wearer to find greater liberation and lightness.

“Through intersecting alternative ways of seeing into the performance of everyday living, Harri makes room for greater play, challenging the status-quo and world around us.”

Harri graduated from the London College of Fashion in 2020.

He is a BFC NEWGEN recipient for 2022/23 – an initiative by the British Fashion Council giving funding and mentoring to up-and-coming brands.

Previous recipients have included Alexander McQueen, Simone Rocha and JW Anderson.