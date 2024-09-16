Jerry Hall, Keely Hodgkinson and more: Stars from sport, music and fashion descend on Burberry

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Burberry is the biggest event on the London Fashion Week calendar, and this season’s show attracted the star power to match.

The British heritage brand is known for its diverse range of famous fans, cultivating relationships across sport, fashion, music, film and more.

Stars descended on London’s South Bank to watch the show inside the Brutalist halls of the National Theatre, all suitably dressed in head-to-toe Burberry.

So who was front row for the British label’s spring/summer 2025 collection?

From fashion…

It was a family affair for supermodel Jerry Hall, who brought along her daughter, Elizabeth Jagger. The duo wore matching autumnal trench coats – Hall’s was in a forest green hue and belted at the waist, while Jagger’s navy coat was loose, revealing a chic check mini skirt underneath.

The Hall-Jagger family have a longstanding relationship with Burberry – Georgia May Jagger (Hall’s other daughter) regularly models for the brand.

Burberry might be known for check patterns, but model Erin O’Connor showed it also experiments with more abstract motif – as seen in her silky two-piece, worn with a white trench slung over her shoulders.

Model Poppy Delevingne – whose sister, Cara, has often walked in the Burberry fashion shows – choose autumnal staples for her look. She wore a check print dress that just brushed her knees, paired with long black heeled boots and a navy trench coat.

Model Iris Law (daughter of actor Jude Law) was one of the few guests opting for a bright colour. She proved pastels don’t have to just be for spring, wearing a pale pink check skirt paired with a black knee-length skirt and a black headband.

From sport…

Fresh off winning gold in the women’s 800m at the Paris Olympics, Keely Hodgkinson swapped her running cleats for statement red leather boots to attend the Burberry show.

She paired the boots with an asymmetric dress in the label’s signature check pattern, worn with a yellow jacket over the top.

Hodgkinson was joined by fellow Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won silver in the heptathlon in Paris. She wore a classic Burberry camel trench coat, given a modern spin with the fringed woollen sleeves of her dress peeking out from underneath the cuffs.

There were football stars aplenty at the show – including pundit Rio Ferdinand, who posed for photographers before the show with his wife, Kate, both in earthy looks.

Rio wore a sleeveless navy shirt with black trousers, while Kate opted for a belted matching two-piece in camel – and both completed their looks with dark sunglasses.

Crystal Palace fotballer Marc Guehi proved that the trend for cardigans isn’t going anywhere, wearing a blue and black ombre-effect fluffy button-up jumper paired with black trousers.

Footballers like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min have previously appeared in Burberry campaigns – maybe Guehi will be next to model for the label?

From music and film…

Mixing materials could very well become a key look of the season – modelled expertly by Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith.

Turner-Smith gave her long checked skirt a punk feel, thanks to a thigh-high leg slit and a belted leather jacket, which came complete with zips and studs.

American actor Gabrielle Union kept things sleek and sophisticated, wearing a flowing brown dress underneath a sharply tailored camel coat.

This mix of masculine and feminine in one look has come up time and time again on the runways this London Fashion Week, and was also seen in Simone Rocha and Roksanda’s collections.

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall wore an edgier, more informal look than many of the other attendees – an aesthetic Burberry’s creative director Daniel Lee has become known for during his tenure at at the label.

The Angel Of My Dreams singer wore a brown leather hoodie with wide-legged trousers, bringing a bit of old school Burberry to the look with a check scarf wrapped over her head.

Despite the September sun in London, Top Boy star Micheal Ward seems to be ready to bring out his winter wardrobe.

He wore a heavy textured green-gold puffer jacket over an olive hoodie, worn with navy cargo pants.