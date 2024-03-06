Cate Blanchett dazzles in sustainable fashion on star-studded Louis Vuitton front row

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cate Blanchett ended Paris Fashion Week a bang at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show at the Louvre.

Blanchett, 54, wore a draped blue silk top with black leather-look trousers. The Tar actor wore the same top to the 2023 Oscars, paired with a floor-length black skirt, with her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, writing on Instagram: “Too good to not wear again!”

Stewart added: “The top is made of reclaimed fabric from the atelier”, and Blanchett styled the look with sunglasses, statement gold earrings and a black clutch bag.

The show was held in the Cour Carree – one of the main courtyard of the Louvre Museum – and was a blockbuster event, marking French creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s 10-year anniversary at the fashion house.

Stars descended on the show in support of Ghesquiere’s big night – including plenty of Louis Vuitton ambassadors, like Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Turner, 28, channelled pirate-inspired chic in high-waisted cream striped trousers and an ombre pink and maroon draped top.

Foe star Saoirse Ronan, 29, is one of the newer brand ambassadors, officially joining the house in January this year.

She jumped on the trend for high-waisted trousers, wearing a salmon-coloured pair and matching draped top.

In a similar vein, Emma Stone, 35, who is nominated for the best actress award at the upcoming Oscars, wore white high-waisted trousers with a light beige bustier and matching bolero with statement sleeves. She often chooses the French fashion house for the red carpet – so perhaps this is a sneak peek into her look for the Academy Awards.

Over the past decade at Louis Vuitton, Ghesquiere has ushered in a new era – his style has been less reliant on the LV monogram logo, instead exploring unusual shapes and vintage-inspired silhouettes.

This was particularly seen in American Horror Story actor Sarah Paulson’s outfit.

Paulson, 49, wore an Eighties-inspired look that mixed together different patterns – the draped white top juxtaposing with the pink striped skirt, all brought together with a monochromatic belt.

While patterns and draping are a big part of the Louis Vuitton brand, not all of the looks on the front row were so bold. Ghesquiere has also become known for sleek statement pieces – like the black coat worn by Lea Seydoux, 38.

Seydoux has been a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton since 2016 and often wears the brand on the red carpet – most recently white halterneck gown with gold detailing for the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York.

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo, 37, who wore Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala, seemed inspired by the monochromatic, futuristic styles that went down the runway for this autumn/winter 2024 collection.

She wore a black and white coat dress with statement buttons, a white dress underneath and long black boots.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, 41, also went down the monochromatic route – wearing a black top and boucle jacket with a black skirt that had a white lining.

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, 20, was one of the few stars on the front row wearing bright colour – she donned a pink mini dress with flashes of orange, paired with black leather boots and a slicked back hairdo.

The show itself seemed like a greatest hits of Louis Vuitton over the past 10 years, given a futuristic spin.

Shimmering silver and gold patterns dominated the runway, along with brocade patterns and Eighties-inspired silhouettes that Ghesquiere has become known for.

Ghesquiere recently renewed his Louis Vuitton contract for another five years, and with Dune star Zendaya recently joining the roster as a brand ambassador, there are plenty more star-studded shows to come.