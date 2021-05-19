Clip of Charles Grodin demolishing ‘fascist’ Sean Hannity in 2009 interview resurfaces after his death

A series of wild interview clips of Charles Grodin roasting Sean Hannity, including one in which he calls the American commentator a right-wing fascist, has resurfaced after the comedy legend died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

An interview on Fox News in 2009 features the beloved actor asking Mr Hannity about how much mascara he had on, to which, he responded: “None”.

“Because I asked for it and they said, ‘We’ve given it all to Sean,’” said Grodin. He went on to ask Mr Hannity whether he was dating conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

“No, I’m happily married. I’ve been married 17 years,” Mr Hannity replied.

Grodin also asked the right-wing pundit whether he was pro-torture.

Mr Hannity replied: “I am for enhanced interrogation.”

Soon after that, the talk show hosts started talking about waterboarding, with Grodin making the point about how enhanced interrogation is similar to torture.

“Have you ever been waterboarded? Would you consent to be waterboarded so we could get the truth out of you?” asked Grodin.

“Yeah, sure. I’ll do it for charity. I’ll let you do it,” Mr Hannity responded.

2009 Charles Grodin Fox News interview with Sean Hannity

When Mr Hannity said he wanted to live in a world without fascism, Grodin interrupted him and said: “Wait a minute! You want to live in a world without fascism? You’re not a fascist?”

“That’s correct,” Mr Hannity replied.

“Oh come on!” said Grodin. “Let’s be honest,” he said.

In another 2007 interview with Mr Hannity, Grodin said, referring to Hitler’s propaganda minister: “Here’s the right-wing fascist, Sean Hannity. Did you not co-host with Goebbels before you met Alan?”

Charles Grodin's Riotous Interview on Hannity & Colmes

When Mr Hannity took offence, Grodin said, “I didn’t say you were a Nazi, I said your co-host was a Nazi. There is a difference!”

Grodin died of bone marrow cancer at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, his son, Nicholas, told The New York Times .

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1935, Grodin made his film debut with an uncredited bit part in Disney’s 1954 adaptation of20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

His most famous role came opposite Robert De Niro in 1988’s Midnight Run, in which Grodin played Jonathan “The Duke” Mardukas, an accountant who finds himself in the sights of De Niro’s bounty hunter Jack Walsh.