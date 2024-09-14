Amanda Holden ‘proud’ of daughter Lexi Hughes’ London Fashion Week debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi Hughes has appeared in her first London Fashion Week catwalk show.

Model Hughes, 18, walked the runway for Vietnamese designer Tran Hung, wearing a cream strapless mini dress dotted with 3D flowers.

The look was accessorised with matching floral hairclips, a miniature handbag and low heels with gold detailing.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, 53, shares Hughes and younger sister Hollie with record producer husband Chris Hughes, who she married in 2008.

And Holden was front row for her daughter’s runway debut, wearing a glamorous black midi dress with a gathered waist.

“We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show,” Holden said of Hughes’ achievement.

“This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A-levels and she got herself into a top university. Chris and I love her to bits, and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It’s a wonderful moment for her.”

Hughes is signed with model agency Storm, which also represents the likes of Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni and Karolina Kurkova – a spokesperson from the company said they were “so proud” of Hughes’ big career milestone.

She’s appeared on red carpets with her famous mother, including the Fashion Awards 2023 last December – for which she wore a gothic-inspired black gown by Azzi & Osta – but this was her first runway show.

“I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience,” Hughes said.

“The other models were really nice to me backstage, and it was so much fun. The show was so beautiful, and the brand and designers are visionaries – passionate about sustainability, with 90% of the raw materials they use being environmentally friendly.

“I’m really proud that they trusted me with their design to support LFW. Everyone looked after me and it’s surreal that tomorrow I start uni!”

The Tran Hung brand was established in 2016, making a name for its ethical approach to fashion and ethereal yet edgy designs.

Its garments have been worn by celebrities including singer Ariana Grande and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. Presenter and model Ashley James wore a Tran Hung creation to the National Television Awards last Wednesday: a strapless gown embellished with glittering flowers on the bodice, dispersing into an almost entirely sheer skirt.

For the spring/summer 2025 collection, shown at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, the label leaned into the romance of the season – mixing soft florals with sharp tailoring.

With glittering column gowns, flirty mini dresses and unique suiting, Hung’s clothes are made for the red carpet.

While some models – like Hughes – wore neutral colours, the palette was brought alive with electric purples and vibrant reds.

“It was wonderful to see Lexi representing my collection, she was a delight to work with backstage, very professional. and she looked beautiful on the catwalk,” Hung said.

“We look forward to styling and working with Lexi in the future. We are proud to have had this moment with her, and we are certain she has a very bright future and career ahead of her.”