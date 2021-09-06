Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is 50 days sober.

On her Instagram, the model and internet personality posted a video of herself on a yoga mat to celebrate her “sobriety streak”.

She wrote: “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!”

Teigen added that she doesn’t know for certain whether she’ll ever have a drink again.

The 35-year-old, who opened up about her decision to stop drinking last year, told her followers she can confirm that alcohol doesn’t serve her in “ANY way”, that it doesn’t make her “more fun” or a better dancer or more relaxed.

Last year, Teigen credited Holly Whittaker’s 2019 book Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol for switching her perspective on drinking.

She had candidly said: “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s*** by six, not being able to sleep.”

The reveal followed a fan comment on one of Teigen’s old Instagram posts, in which the person asked for “whatever drugs [she] was on”. Teigen responded by saying she was four weeks sober at the time.

In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, the mother of two opened up about her family history of alcohol abuse and her tempestuous relationship with drinking.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," the cookbook author had said. She added that “no one really brought it up to me”, but she knew in her heart “it wasn’t right”.