Courteney Cox’s daughter reveals who she’d rather date from Friends in trivia game with mum

Courteney Cox’s daughter has revealed which of the Friends characters she would want to date during a trivia game with the actor.

In a recent video shared to Instagram, Cox and her 17-year-old daughter Coco played a game of “Who Knows Who Best”.

In it, the mother-daughter pair tested each other’s knowledge of one another by answering a series of questions.

When Cox was asked whether Coco “would rather have a date with a young Joey or young Chandler?” the actor – who portrayed Monica Gellar on the hit sitcom – guessed that her daughter would prefer a young Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc).

“Correct,” responded Coco.

Fans of the long-running series will know that Cox’s character Monica marries Chandler (played by Matthew Perry).

They also quizzed one another about favourite meals and pet peeves.

The end of the game saw Cox prevail over her daughter. “Apparently, I know Coco more than she knows me,” said the 57-year-old.

“I feel like that’s not true, but whatever,” quipped her daughter.

It was announced earlier this week that the Friends Reunion Special, which aired in May this year, has been nominated for four Emmy awards.

The HBO Max special is up for Variety Special, Directing, Production Design and Lighting.

Cox, who was the only cast member to be snubbed by the Emmys during the hit sitcom’s original run, recently shared an Instagram post celebrating the academy recognition.