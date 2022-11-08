Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Good Nurse: Eddie Redmayne says playing a serial killer was ‘delicious’ after Fantastic Beasts

Redmayne said he’d found it hard to ‘retain intimacy’ in the fantasy franchise

Tom Murray
Tuesday 08 November 2022 05:08
Comments
Eddie Redmayne's child asked him to 'go back to being a wizard' after watching The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne has admitted he relished the opportunity to play a murderer in The Good Nurse after starring in Fantastic Beasts.

The British actor and Jessica Chastain are receiving rave reviews for their roles in the new Netflix serial killer drama.

Based on a true story, The Good Nurse follows Charles Cullen (Redmayne), a nurse who murders dozens – perhaps even hundreds – of patients over the course of a 16-year period. Chastain plays Cullen’s colleague who helped get him arrested, Amy Loughren.

It’s quite a turn for Redmayne who has long played the affable, harebrained wizard Newt Scamander in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts saga, which culminated in The Secrets of Dumbledore this year.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Redmayne said he relished the opportunity to portray a darker character off the back of the family film series.

Recommended

“I love making those huge symphonic films,” he said of the Harry Potter spin-offs.

“I love that company of actors – it’s old-school filmmaking of scale. But because of the nature of them, retaining intimacy is hard.”

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren in ‘The Good Nurse'

(JoJo Whilden / Netflix )

In contrast, The Good Nurse allowed Redmayne to “mine scenes for everything that they’re worth to try every possible alternative”, he explained.

“That was wonderful. It was delicious. It was what I was dreaming of.”

After the film’s release on Netflix in October, viewers have shared their shock on social media after learning of the morbid true story behind the movie.

Recommended

You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.

The Good Nurse is on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in