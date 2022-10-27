Eddie Redmayne’s six-year-old daughter asked him to “go back to being a wizard” after seeing him in Netflix’s The Good Nurse.

The actor has previously starred in Harry Potter spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

In his new film, Redmayne plays Charles Cullen, a medic who killed dozens of patients while working at US hospitals.

“They realised quite promptly that I am not the good nurse, I am the bad nurse, and my daughter asked me if maybe I could go back to being a wizard,” Redmayne told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

