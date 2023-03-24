Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney makes history as latest YSL Beauty ambassador

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Yasmin Finney – who plays Elle Argent in the Netflix series Heartstopper – has been announced as the new face of YSL Beauté.

The actress is making history as the brand’s first UK local ambassador.

“To me, this partnership means hope. It means all the younger Yasmins out there who’ve been told they don’t belong can finally see themselves represented by a monumental brand like YSL Beauté,” Finney, 19, said.

Manchester-born Finney was propelled to stardom when she appeared in the first series of Heartstopper, an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age show adapted from the graphic novel by Alice Oseman.

Production has already started on season two of Heartstopper, but no release date has been set yet.

Finney is also joining the cast of BBC show Doctor Who, with Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the titular character. She will play the character of Rose in episodes coinciding with the show’s 60th anniversary.

When the news was announced, Finney said: “This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell [T Davies, screenwriter], has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms.”

Finney is a strong advocate for greater trans representation on-screen. She told Elle in an interview: “It would have meant so much to a younger Yasmin to see an Elle on screen who is living authentically and unapologetically as herself.

“It’s about time that we have young, black queer representation on screen. Hopefully, with the increase of queer-focussed projects over the years, the younger generation won’t feel pressured to fit a certain mould or live up to society’s expectations anymore.”

Finney is no stranger to modelling, having appeared on the covers of Elle, British Vogue and Teen Vogue.

She joins a range of famous ambassadors for YSL Beauté, including singer Dua Lipa, actress Zoe Kravitz, model Lila Moss and singer Troye Sivan.

YSL Beauté called Finney “a fearless star among a new generation”, and that it hoped the new partnership would “spread a powerful message of hope: that change is possible”.

Finney said: “It’s a real pinch-me moment. Not long ago, I was in Manchester, dreaming of better days. I’m so excited to be part of the YSL family because, to me, beauty comes from confidence.

“It all starts from within. You have to take that leap and tell yourself that you are beautiful, no matter what others think. Don’t try and fit in – stand out! That, to me, is true beauty.”

She said the Lash Clash Mascara (£29, available in two shades) is her favourite product from the brand.

Finney will make her debut for the brand in the new Drop the Look campaign, coming in April 2023.