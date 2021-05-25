Elliot Page has received hundreds of messages of support after sharing a new milestone with his fans on social media.

The 34-year-old Oscar nominee posted a photo to Instagram as he enjoyed the sunshine, captioning it: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

He added the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

The post had already received more than two million likes at the time of writing, with many of Page’s friends reacting with admiration and support.

“Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!” actor Justin Cornwell commented.

“8 pack,” Humans star Ritu Arya observed.

“Man, you are beaming!” Page’s Umbrella Academy co-star Britne Oldford said, while The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev said: “You look amazing… and most of all happy.”

Julianne Moore, who starred with Page in the film Freeheld, wrote: “Happy summer” and added a flame emoji.

Page’s latest update comes after he spoke about undergoing “life-changing” and “life-saving” top surgery.

He came out as trans in December last year, announcing his new name and pronouns on his social media accounts.

“I love that I am trans,” he wrote. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”