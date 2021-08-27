Elton John reveals what NSFW gift Ed Sheeran gave him for his birthday

Elton John has revealed what NSFW gift Ed Sheeran gave him for his birthday this year.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer turned 74 years old in March.

Speaking on the US radio show The Carrie and Tommy Show (per The Sun), John opened up about what present he had received from his friend Sheeran to commemorate the occasion.

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis,” revealed the musician. “I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a p**** or what.”

He added that the sculpture is “really big” and “beautifully made”.

The Grammy Award-winner continued to explain how his husband, David Furnish, has forbidden John from placing the statue in the garden and has instructed him to keep it hidden from their children.

The couple share two young sons, 10-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Elijah.

John said: “It’s hidden in an area in the house where [the children] wouldn’t see it.”

Sheeran appears to have a penchant for gifting raunchy presents.

In June this year, the musician revealed that he plays a routine prank on Courteney Cox by ordering a leather bondage mask to her home every time he visits. The Friends star has accumulated 12 such masks through Sheeran’s habit.