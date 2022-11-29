Emma Raducanu collects her MBE wearing Dior

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has collected her MBE from the King at Windsor Castle – and she did so in suitable style, wearing a lacy black midi dress and boater hat from Dior.

The 20-year-old became a national hero after winning the US Open in 2021 – becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977.

“It’s been great to receive my honour today from his Majesty the King – I feel extremely grateful,” said a statement issued by Raducanu’s agent, after she collected the honour for her services to tennis.

The £5,300 ‘Asymmetric Mid-Length Dress’ from Dior was complete with frilly shoulders, lacy overlay and a chunky belt with a tiny Dior saddlebag attached, as seen throughout the brand’s Resort 2023 collection. The ‘Diorodeo’ hat and ‘Idylle’ pumps complete the look.

It makes sense for the tennis star to wear Dior, as she became an ambassador for the French fashion house towards the end of 2021. At the time, she told Vogue why she wanted to partner up with Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, saying the designer’s work “empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique. The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice.”

Since then, she’s been seen in an array of glittering Dior outfits – including a silver Grecian-style gown to the premiere of No Time To Die.

And a floral cold-shoulder gown while visiting the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods.

She even attended her first Met Gala in head-to-toe Dior, just days after winning the US Open.

The theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, and Raducanu rubbed shoulders with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez in a monochromatic two-piece and matching wrap, with a string of pearls around her stomach.