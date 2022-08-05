Jump to content
Ginger Spice turns 50: Her incredible style evolution from the 90s to now

The singer has come a long way since her days in the Spice Girls, says Katie Wright.

Katie Wright
Friday 05 August 2022 07:00
Geri Horner’s style has evolved since her Ginger Spice era (Fiona Hanson/Steven Parsons/PA)
Bursting onto the pop scene in 1994 as one-fifth of the Spice Girls, Geri Horner (née Halliwell) has been in the spotlight for more than 25 years.

During that time the showbiz star – who turns 50 on August 6 – has been quite the fashion chameleon, often switching up her style to suit her career and personal life.

To mark the milestone birthday, we take a look back at her remarkable fashion evolution…

1990s: Ginger Spice

The Spice Girls at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival (Neil Munns/PA)

Taking the pop world by storm in the mid-1990s – alongside Spice Girls bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – Horner was given the nickname ‘Ginger Spice’ in honour of her fiery red hair.

The 20-something pop star was all about attention-grabbing outfits, often sporting the brightest, loudest ensembles of the group.

Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice performing at the Brit Awards 1997 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Her most iconic Spice Girls look is undoubtedly the extremely short Union Jack minidress she donned to perform at the 1997 Brit Awards, teamed with bright red platform boots.

Causing widespread shock, Horner quit the phenomenally successful girl band in 1998 and quickly set about reinventing herself.

Geri Halliwell on stage during a Royal Gala celebration in honour of the Prince of Wales’s 50th birthday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unveiling a sleek new look later the same year, she sang happy birthday to Prince Charles at his 50th birthday bash, wearing a stunning midnight blue strapless gown with a huge skirt.

2000s: Solo star

Geri Halliwell performing at Party in the Park 2001 (William Conran/PA)

Embarking on a solo pop career, the singer formerly known as Ginger Spice embraced all the biggest Noughties trends, incuding halter tops, low-rise jeans and mini kilts.

Geri Halliwell braves the rain to greet fans and promote her album Scream If You Wanna Go Faster in 2001 (Haydyn West/PA)

Swapping her bright red hair for honey-blonde locks, the pop star’s off-duty style was decidedly more demure, and on the red carpet she favoured glamorous, figure-hugging gowns.

The Spice Girls during a photocall at the Royal Observatory in 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

In 2007, the Spice Girls announced they would be reforming. Horner, who had given birth to her first child, Bluebell Madonna, the previous year, looked somewhat out of place at the reunion photocall, wearing a floaty white maxidress – while the other members chose edgy black and red outfits.

2010s: Olympic glory

Geri Haliwell at Newbury Racecourse in 2010 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Horner’s style continued to evolve in the 2010s, and she experimented with the blonde, bronzed babe look.

Geri Halliwell launches her clothing range with Next in 2011 (Ian West/PA)

The Spice Girls returned to the spotlight once more with their epic performance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony. Ginger Spice harked back to her iconic Brits look with a red minidress, complete with Union Flag bustle.

Geri Halliwell of The Spice Girls performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic games (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In 2015, she chose British designer Phillipa Lepley to create the lace-trimmed bridal gown for her wedding to Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell arrives for her wedding to Formula 1 boss Christian Horner (Chris Radburn)

Now: Minimalist chic

Geri Horner in the royal box at Wimbledon (Steven Parsons/PA)

Nowadays, Horner will wear any colour… as long it’s white. Or cream. Or ivory. Rarely pictured in anything other than these pale hues, Horner has found her fashion groove, and it’s a far cry from her Spice Girls style.

The mum of two (she gave birth to son Montague in 2017) is all about luxury loungewear, floaty blouses, swishy skirts and white jodphurs (the long-time equestrian enthusiast owns several horses).

Horner loves the all-white look on the red carpet appearances, too, often styling a chic column gown with an elegant updo and bold red lip.

Christian Horner and Geri Horner attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die (Alamy/PA)

