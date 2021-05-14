Goldie Hawn has opened up about suffering from depression in her twenties, when she first became well-known.

The actor recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she broached the topic of mental health.

“When I was young, I became depressed,” she said.

“I was 21, and I was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it’s a very, very difficult thing. I didn’t necessarily want that. In doing so, I was very depressed.”

Hawn said the condition left her unable to “go outside in public”. She eventually consulted a doctor and a psychologist for treatment.

“I didn’t want to be a big deal,” she added. “I wanted to go home. I wanted to marry a dentist, I wanted to be a dancing school teacher. I did have a plan, but I didn’t have delusions of grandeur on any level. I was extremely realistic.”

Hawn was in her twenties when her acting career began, and 24 years old when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Toni Simmons in Cactus Flower.

The actor urged others to seek mental health treatment when they need it, stressing the need to erase stigma in that area.