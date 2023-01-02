For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk shared his two cents on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg amid her viral argument with online personality Andrew Tate.

Earlier this week, Thunberg was widely praised for wittily shutting down Tate on Twitter, who’d tried to engage her in a debate about his cars.

A day later, news broke that Tate and his brother Tristan had been arrested in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

It has been claimed that Romanian authorities were alerted to Tate’s presence in the country due to a pizza box in the video response he shared to Thunberg’s tweet.

On Friday (30 December), Twitter owner and CEO Musk responded to a satirical article shared by The Babylon Bee with the headline, “New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls At You When You Turn The Heat Up”.

Musk wrote: “The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh.”

Today, it was announced that the Tate brothers would be detained in prison for 30 days while police investigate the allegations against them.

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Tate rose to fame as a combat sportsperson but since retiring he has gained notoriety for his misogynistic online commentary.

In 2016, he was removed from Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

A year later, he was banned from Twitter for saying that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted but was reinstated last month.

Follow live updates following Tate’s arrest here.