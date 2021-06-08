Gwyneth Paltrow says she and her daughter Apple get a new piercing together each year.

The actor mentioned their shared tradition in a recent post on the Instagram account for Goop, her lifestyle brand.

“Every year on Apple’s birthday, we get a new piercing – it’s this little tradition we have,” Paltrow, who has several piercings on her ears, wrote.

Apple is Paltrow’s 17-year-old daughter with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair also have a 15-year-old son, Moses.

Paltrow and Martin split in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. The actor married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Paltrow’s Instagram post was dedicated to her new jewelry line, which she said Apple was a “big inspiration” for.

The actor was recently seen as Pepper Potts, a role she’s had for a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

On the TV side, she has portrayed Georgina Hobart, the mother of Ben Platt’s Payton Hobart, for two seasons on Ryan Murphy’s The Politician.