Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanessa Hudgens lead 2023 Oscars fashion arrivals

Stars have started arriving at the 2023 Oscars, which in a departure from the normal red colour, has a champagne-coloured carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis – who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once – was one of the first to walk the carpet.

She amped up the glamour in a glittering nude Dolce & Gabbana gown with long sleeves, with visible boning around the bodice.

Vanessa Hudgens is on carpet hosting duties, along with model Ashley Graham and presenter Lilly Singh.

Hudgens channelled old Hollywood glamour in a black strapless gown with white detailing from Chanel, paired with a diamond necklace and simple updo.

WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen seemed to be inspired by flapper fashion in her look: a black gown with a cowl neck and sheer bottom.

Model Winnie Harlow brought a splash of colour to the event in a yellow gown with black rose detailing and a tousled updo.

America’s Next Top Model judge Graham chose a more daring look for the evening: a black gown with a sheer skirt, cut-outs on the bodice and tulle sleeves which she worked on the carpet.

Actress Laverne Cox described her outfit as “ethereal Bladerunner” on Instagram.

The custom-made Vera Wang outfit featured an aqua draped bodice and black skirt with matching sleeves. Like Graham, Cox had a dramatic train – which could shape up as one of the major trends of the night.

Actress Sofia Carson – who was recently announced as a new ambassador for Valentino Beauty – had a bridal-inspired moment for the Oscars.

She wore a drop-waist white gown with a boat neckline, accessorised with a standout emerald necklace.

Lilly Singh gave us one of our first examples of female tailoring of the night: a purple trouser suit with a trailing jacket.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing – who is known for her extravagant sense of style – did not disappoint at the Oscars.

She wore a sparkling silver gown with a plunging V neckline, paired with a bright green shrug trailing to the floor.