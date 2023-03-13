Oscars 2023 beauty: How Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Jessie Buckley got the look

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No Oscars outfit is complete without a glamorous beauty look to match.

Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Jessie Buckley all had their beauty looks done by make-up artists from Charlotte Tilbury Beauty – a brand known for its emphasis on glowing skin and elegant looks.

This is how they got their looks for the 95th Academy Awards…

Jessica Chastain

Make-up artist Kristofer Buckle said Chastain’s beauty look was inspired by “classic sirens of cinema’s golden era”.

She wore a silver Gucci gown with black accents for the event, with her hair in loose waves and a red lip.

“Glowing skin combined with lush lashes, an elongated eye, and a bold berry lip, which have always been symbols of a woman’s power of seduction,” Buckle said.

Halle Berry

Berry wore a white gown with bronze rose accents, with her wavy hair in a short bob.

Her beauty look, by make-up artist Jorge Monroy, was inspired by 1960s make-up.

“We wanted to play with cut creases in the eyes that mix-Sixties with the Seventies disco era,” said Monroy, with bronze notes of the dress picked up in the make-up.

“We wanted the eyes to be the focal point with a harsh crease but added some fun with a sparkling eyelid. The rest of the face came together seamlessly with bronze, dewy skin, berry blush and a nude lip.”

Jessie Buckley

Women Talking star Buckley channelled gothic glamour in her outfit: a Rodarte gown with puff shoulders, lace underlay and gold and purple sparkling flowers.

She offset this dark ensemble with dewy skin and a pale pink lip.

“The inspiration for tonight’s look was ‘Mystic Goth Fairy’ – sagely touched by the moonlight,” said make-up artist Florrie White.