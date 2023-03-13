Jump to content

Oscars 2023 beauty: How Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Jessie Buckley got the look

The beauty looks were created by Charlotte Tilbury make-up artists.

Prudence Wade
Monday 13 March 2023 02:09
(L-R) Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Jessie Buckley (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(L-R) Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Jessie Buckley (Jordan Strauss/AP)

No Oscars outfit is complete without a glamorous beauty look to match.

Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Jessie Buckley all had their beauty looks done by make-up artists from Charlotte Tilbury Beauty – a brand known for its emphasis on glowing skin and elegant looks.

This is how they got their looks for the 95th Academy Awards…

Jessica Chastain

Make-up artist Kristofer Buckle said Chastain’s beauty look was inspired by “classic sirens of cinema’s golden era”.

She wore a silver Gucci gown with black accents for the event, with her hair in loose waves and a red lip.

“Glowing skin combined with lush lashes, an elongated eye, and a bold berry lip, which have always been symbols of a woman’s power of seduction,” Buckle said.

Halle Berry

Berry wore a white gown with bronze rose accents, with her wavy hair in a short bob.

Her beauty look, by make-up artist Jorge Monroy, was inspired by 1960s make-up.

“We wanted to play with cut creases in the eyes that mix-Sixties with the Seventies disco era,” said Monroy, with bronze notes of the dress picked up in the make-up.

“We wanted the eyes to be the focal point with a harsh crease but added some fun with a sparkling eyelid. The rest of the face came together seamlessly with bronze, dewy skin, berry blush and a nude lip.”

Jessie Buckley

Women Talking star Buckley channelled gothic glamour in her outfit: a Rodarte gown with puff shoulders, lace underlay and gold and purple sparkling flowers.

She offset this dark ensemble with dewy skin and a pale pink lip.

“The inspiration for tonight’s look was ‘Mystic Goth Fairy’ – sagely touched by the moonlight,” said make-up artist Florrie White.

