Jesy Nelson says she ‘wishes she liked women’

Jesy Nelson has said that she “wishes” she liked women.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer – who exited pop group Little Mix in December 2020 – opened up about her relationship status.

After disclosing that she is “really not looking for a relationship anymore”, Nelson was asked whether “the problem is that men just aren’t that great?”

The Romford-born singer responded: “I wish I liked women, I really do. I said that to my sister the other day because she’s gay. I said, ‘Jade, I wish I loved women,’ and she was like, ‘Well, just try it – you never know.’

“And I said, ‘No, I love men too much.’ I just love the way men smell, I love muscles, and women don’t have that do they?”

On the subject of same-sex relationships, however, the 30-year-old said she will “never rule it out, I’ll just say that”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nelson said that her exit from Little Mix was as much the band’s decision as it was her own.

The singer joined the group after they formed on The X Factor in 2011.

(Getty Images)

She criticised the reality competition for the lack of support it gave contestants – including herself – amid social media abuse, stating that she hopes similar programmes “are now taking more responsibility”.

Last month, ITV confirmed that there are “no current plans” to bring back The X Factor, effectively cancelling the show after 17 years.