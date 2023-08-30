For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Bradbury has said she is “grateful” for her breast cancer diagnosis as it made her “re-examine” her life.

The TV presenter revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a single mastectomy to have a 6cm tumour removed.

The former Countryfile host, who appears on the cover of lifestyle magazine Prima’s October issue, opened up to the publication about how her mindset and approach to her health has changed since the diagnosis.

“There’s no question that a cancer diagnosis changes your life. It doesn’t define you, but it shapes you,” she said of her diagnosis.

“It might sound like a weird thing to say, but I’m actually grateful for my diagnosis because it made me re-examine my life,” she added.

Bradbury said that her diagnosis has helped her “revolutionise” her approach to health, life and death.

“[My diagnosis has] made me overhaul every aspect of my lifestyle and it increased my love of mother nature.”

“I also think it made me a kinder, more understanding and more patient human being.

Julia Bradbury revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer (Getty Images)

Bradbury revealed that she has now altered her way of life mentally and physically, which includes cutting out drinking alcohol and only eating during the window of around 10am to 6pm.

“I have a really healthy diet, full of vegetables, fats and protein. What I don’t do any more is have buckets of ice cream and chocolate brownies,” she added.

“I’ve also cut out booze, as alcohol can increase the risk of recurrence, and I’ve probably done enough drinking in my life.

“The question is, ‘Do I want that feeling again, or do I want to stay alive?’”

The broadcaster also noted that “practising gratitude” has become an important daily routine for her as she feels it can “change your body chemistry”.

She said: “I’ve never loved mornings – and I wouldn’t say I bounce out of bed now – but the first thing I do in the morning is make myself smile for 30 seconds.

“It’s proven to prompt a chemical reaction, making your brain feel like something good is going on, and it’s a nicer way to start the day.”

Speaking to The Sun previously, Bradbury said her whole world became about her cancer and its impact on her family, friends and loved ones after her diagnosis.

Bradbury has three children: son Zephyr, 11, and twin girls Xanthe and Zena, seven, with her husband Gerard Cunningham.

“You don’t think too far into the future [but] about getting through things, day by day,” she said, adding that she decided to try and “maintain a very positive mindset” throughout her journey.

Last year, the TV host presented and starred in a documentary called Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me and has been vocal on social media about encouraging women to check their breasts and attend breast screenings.

The full interview is available in the October 2023 issue of Prima, now on sale.