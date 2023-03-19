Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Bradbury has revealed she is “grateful for every single day” after her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 52-year-old Countryfile host was diagnosed with the condition in September 2021. She then underwent a single mastectomy to have a 6cm tumour removed.

The presenter learned of her diagnosis after having a mammogram in July 2021, a year after finding a lump that proved to be a cluster of benign micro-cysts.

In a new interview, Bradbury has opened up about how the diagnosis has shifted her mindset on her daily life since her surgery.

“I’m grateful for every single day and I do look at life differently,” she told The Sun.

“Obviously when something like a cancer diagnosis comes your way, your whole world becomes about that, how you are going to handle it and the impact on your family, friends and loved ones.”

Bradbury has three children: son Zephyr, 11, and twin girls Xanthe and Zena, seven, with her husband Gerard Cunningham.

“You don’t think too far into the future [but] about getting through things, day by day,” she said, adding that she decided to try and “maintain a very positive mindset” throughout her journey.

The ‘Countryfile’ host was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021 (Getty Images)

She added that she decided to approach the diagnosis “a bit like a TV project” which meant “to learn everything”.

Bradbury said she has found “peace” in activities centred around mindful practices such as writing in a journal and meditating.

“I’ve really been working very hard on trying to find calm and peace in my life every single day. The brain is geared towards a negative state.”

“We have to tilt into a positive state,” she urged, adding: “I have found that practising gratitude by journaling or meditation, really gets me to think about the good things in life and approach difficulties in a more positive way."

Previously, the presenter opened up about the lifestyle changes she has implemented since her diagnosis, which include giving up alcohol, changing her diet and prioritising sleep to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer.

Last year, the TV host presented and starred in a documentary called Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me and has been vocal on social media about encouraging women to check their breasts and attend breast screenings.