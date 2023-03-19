Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Anderson has a message for the people she has named the “bump police”.

The Love Island star, who confirmed last month that she is expecting her first child with soap actor ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy, shared a post on Instagram describing the “disturbing” trolling of pregnant women online.

On Saturday (18 March), Anderson shared a photograph of herself wearing an orange slip dress, cradling her baby bump, standing in front of an infinity pool in the Maldives, backdropped by a sunset.

In the caption, it seems Anderson was anticipating “negative” comments about her pose in the photograph as she wrote to her 1.5 million followers: “Cue the bump police.”

She continued: “To the people that have some weirdly negative connotation with woman cradling their baby bump – I unfortunately will be growing a human inside of me for the next 5 months and will more than likely not know where else to put my hands in a photo.”

“If this causes anyone severe distress or discomfort, please seek professional help or just get a bloody life,” she joked.

On a more serious note, Anderson said that she finds it worrying to see how pregnant women are criticised on social media.

“It is quite disturbing the amount of trolling a pregnant woman receives just by breathing these days,” she wrote. “I’m not sure if people realise the stress they can cause BOTH parties.”

Anderson then turned her attention to her split from EastEnders actor Lucy.

When Anderson announced her pregnancy in February, she shared a video montage of herself and the Hollyoaks star, showing the pair overcome with happiness at their pregnancy scans.

Hours later, Lucy confirmed the couple were “no longer” together.

Then, a week later, Anderson appeared to have removed Lucy’s name from her post announcing the pregnancy news.

The pair met on E4’s TV series Celebs Go Dating in 2021.

“I know I’ve felt [the stress], especially while going through a distressing break up which nobody actually knows the truth about,” Anderson continued in the Instagram caption.

“So lets back off and give mothers the peace and respect they deserve to focus on the physical and mental well-being of themselves and their unborn bundle of joy.”

The reality TV star received comments from well-wishers offering supportive words.

“You look beautiful Laura put your hands wherever you want to, enjoy this special time,” wrote one person, as another added: “You cradle that bump!!!”

“Well said lovely… you look beautiful and your bump deserves to be cradled,” commented someone else.