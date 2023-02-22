Laura Anderson edits Gary Lucy’s name out of pregnancy announcement

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Anderson appears to have removed Gary Lucy’s name from her post announcing their pregnancy news.

The update comes after former Hollyoaks star Lucy revealed that the pair “are no longer together”.

The actor broke the news hours after ex-Love Island contestant Anderson announced the pregnancy on Instagram, telling her followers: “Our hearts are full, Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23.”

Lucy then shared a photo of himself holding a babygrow that was captioned: “The one where we become parents.”

However, on Monday (20 February), Anderson removed mention of Lucy from her post, meaning the caption now reads: “My heart is full, Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23.”

Lucy, who has four children with ex-wife Natasha Gray, told The Sun his “main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child”.

He did not cite a reason for the split at the time, but the outlet reported that the actor was “heartbroken”. It’s since been reported that they broke up due to a disagreement on where to raise the baby.

Lucy claimed that Anderson wanted to relocate to Scotland, while he wanted to stay in England to be close to his other children.

The pair met on TV series Celebs Go Dating in 2021.

Laura Anderson removed Gary Lucy’s name from pregnancy announcement (Instagram)

Earlier this year, Anderson led her fans to believe she had split from Lucy, who also starred in EastEnders, after writing on social media: “I deserve it all. The career. The love. The family. The peace. The life. We all do my angels. Especially the peace.”

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “I’ve been choosing peace over people lately. So far no regrets.”

Since the pregnancy announcement, Anderson’s fellow ex-Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Faye Winter and Liberty Poole sent messages of congratulations in response to the post.

The Independent has contacted Anderson and Lucy for comment.